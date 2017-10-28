Hardik Pandya willing to go under the hammer in IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians eager to retain him

New Delhi, Oct 28: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has expressed his desire to go under the hammer for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians is willing to retain him.

With several big names like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith etc. expected to attract huge bids as they go under the hammer for IPL 2018, Pandya's name too could garner a huge attention of the franchises. If one observes the whopping Rs 14 crore bid for all-rounder Ben Stokes during this year's auction, then Pandya could easily draw big bids.

As per a Times of India report, top sources in the BCCI have told that Pandya has informed the board of his desire to be up for auction.

"Hardik wants to be at the auction and the rule says that if he isn't ready to play for Mumbai Indians, he can certainly be at the auction," a top board official was quoted by the report as saying.

MI signed Hardik for Rs 10 lakh in IPL 2015 and his fee was hiked to 20 lakhs for the next season. Obviously, the Baroda-lad wasn't a big shot back then. However, his elder brother Krunal Pandya was purchased for Rs 2 crore by the same franchise. But the younger brother is a household name now.

As per reports, MI are keen on retaining skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik could be their second choice. However, the retention policy is yet to be finalised between the BCCI and IPL franchises.

But the younger brother has taken some giant strides in world cricket over a period of last 12 months or so. Hardik has become a regular member of the Indian squad across all-formats and his stature in world cricket is increasing rapidly. Thus, opting for his name to go for auction could help him land a lucrative deal next year.

Reports also have it that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli wants to have Hardik in his side.

"Pandya could be the next big thing in the IPL if he is at the auction. After all, the teams will retain big India players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma," sources were quoted by the report as saying.