Haris Rauf wedding: Pakistan Cricketer issues statement about his wife Muzna Masood Malik, here's why

Rauf and Muzna tied the knot in Islamabad on December 24 in the presence of their family and friends. Several Pakistani cricketers also made their presence felt in their Nikkah Ceremony which was followed by a reception.

Haris Rauf wedding images go viral

The images of the cricketer's lovely wedding with his beautiful wife started doing the rounds on social media soon after the couple made their marriage official. Social media was flooded with the news of the marriage, and with the couple's adorable and dreamy wedding photoshoot.

Muzna Malik social media handle

As Haris Rauf's wife - who was his classmate during college - is a professional model, the search engines were flooded with volumes of enquiries about Muzna Masood Malik, her images, and her official social media handles. Fans wanted to know more about the cricketer's beautiful wife.

Haris releases statement about his wife

Witnessing an increase in Muzna's social media profile, some frauds created fake accounts in her name. Following this, the cricketer had to come up with a clarification.

The 28-year-old cricketer took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Hello everyone, I just want to make it clear that my wife, Muzna Masood Malik, is not on any social media platforms."

"She does not have an official account. Please be cautious of any scams. Thank you so much for all your prayers and wishes," Rauf added and even thanked his fans for their prayers and good wishes on his wedding.

Haris-Muzna dreamy wedding

The couple were seen together frequently in the recent past, which sparked the rumours of their relationship, which they finally confirmed with their Nikkah. Haris' wedding celebration will continue till December 28, in which his Walima (reception) is also included. Pictures and videos of Haris and Muzna's wedding are getting viral on social media.

The couple looked royal in their wedding attire. The bride even wore Haris Rauf's 'HR150' on her hand with henna.

Rauf was not included in Pakistan's squad for the home series against New Zealand, which started Monday (December 26). Rauf is recovering from an injury he sustained while fielding in the Rawalpindi Test against England. The current Pakistani side lost the series 0-3 against England and claimed the dubious distinction of becoming the first team in Pakistan's Test history to be whitewashed at home.

Pakistan-New Zealand Test Series starts in Karachi

New Zealand will play all their matches in Karachi after the PCB was forced to reschedule the fixtures due to adverse weather conditions in the Punjab province. The decision was taken after a mutual agreement between New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Meanwhile, on the opening day of the first Test, Pakistan's top order stumbled early in front of Kiwi spinners on a dry and tacky wicket. However, their inspirational captain and batting mainstay Babar Azam stood tall and slammed a mammoth Test hundred and rescue his team. At stumps, Pakistan reached 317 for the loss of 5 wickets, with Babar unbeaten at 161 off 277 balls.