Sohail and Babar centuries precede surprise Pakistan declaration

Resuming from a day-one total of 207 for four, Pakistan continued at the same attritional tempo and lost just one wicket before calling time on 418-5 in the final session with 13 scheduled overs to play.

Sohail's 147 came off a marathon 421 balls before he finally fell to Trent Boult after tea, while Babar's maiden Test ton arrived against his 215th delivery.

Babar (127 not out) was still at the crease alongside captain Sarfraz Ahmed (30no), who was put down at second slip and survived an lbw review, when the latter took his call.

It represented the lowest first-innings declaration in the United Arab Emirates and second lowest this decade for the first innings where five or fewer wickets have fallen.

The Black Caps made it to stumps on 24-0 with openers Jeet Raval (17no) and Tom Latham (5no) out in the middle.

Sohail, resuming on 81, and Babar refused to be tempted into the big shot against Neil Wagner's short-pitch bowling, although the former did stab one close to short square leg.

A few panicky attempts at Ish Sodhi preceded Sohail reaching a deserved hundred, but just 67 runs were scored in a morning session that moved along at a snail's pace.

The speed picked up slightly after lunch before reverting to type and Babar would have endured an uneasy tea after leaving the pitch one run short of three figures, although he safely passed the marker in the evening.

Sohail failed to carry his bat after nipping Boult behind and Pakistan played with slightly more urgency with 62 runs coming off 18 overs before Babar lofted a six that prompted Sarfraz to declare.

The final hour passed by without incident and Pakistan – who trail 1-0 in the three-Test series – will hope their bold declaration brings its reward.