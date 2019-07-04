Harmanpreet Kaur signs Lancashire Thunder again for 2019 Kia Super League

The 30-year-old went on to score 164 runs in the tournament at an average of 32, scored at a blistering strike rate of 151.85, the highest in the Lancashire side.

Kaur led India at the ICC Women's World T20 in October 2018 and became the first woman to score a T20 century for her India when she smashed 103* from just 51 deliveries against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Kaur has a prolific T20I record for India, in 96 matches she has scored 1910 runs at an average of 28.08, including six fifties and that century - she also bowls right-arm off breaks and has claimed 25 wickets.

"I am delighted to sign with Lancashire Thunder once again for the Kia Super League," Kaur was quoted by club's website.

"I really enjoyed my first spell in Lancashire, everybody made me feel very welcome and I have some great friends in the dressing room, who I can't wait to play with again.

Delighted !

Hoping to play some great games on the field with my mates . https://t.co/pYkkNS0c6u — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) July 3, 2019

"It is a very talented squad and I know we will all be hungry to go one further this year, following the disappointment of narrowly missing out on Finals Day in 2018."

Former Australia vice captain Alex Blackwell has also returned for the Thunder for this season.

Commenting upon Kaur, Blackwell said, "Harmanpreet made a fantastic start last summer, holding her nerve in the final over to hit the winning runs at Surrey after joining up with the squad late.

"She also played a great knock in our Roses victory against Yorkshire in Blackpool and I am certain that she will be determined to showcase even more of her skills this summer.

"It is great to have one of the world's leading T20 batters in our ranks once again."

Kaur becomes Thunder's first overseas signing of the year, with two more additions set to be announced ahead of the start of the Kia Super League 2019.