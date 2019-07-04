Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Harmanpreet Kaur signs Lancashire Thunder again for 2019 Kia Super League

By
Harmanpreet Kaur signs Lancashire Thunder again for 2019 Kia Super League

New Delhi, July 4: India Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be returning to Lancashire Thunder for the 2019 Kia Super League. Last year, Kaur made an instant impact on her Thunder debut, hitting an unbeaten 34, including the match-winning six in the final over at the Oval, to defeat eventual champions Surrey Stars.

The 30-year-old went on to score 164 runs in the tournament at an average of 32, scored at a blistering strike rate of 151.85, the highest in the Lancashire side.

Kaur led India at the ICC Women's World T20 in October 2018 and became the first woman to score a T20 century for her India when she smashed 103* from just 51 deliveries against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Kaur has a prolific T20I record for India, in 96 matches she has scored 1910 runs at an average of 28.08, including six fifties and that century - she also bowls right-arm off breaks and has claimed 25 wickets.

"I am delighted to sign with Lancashire Thunder once again for the Kia Super League," Kaur was quoted by club's website.

"I really enjoyed my first spell in Lancashire, everybody made me feel very welcome and I have some great friends in the dressing room, who I can't wait to play with again.

"It is a very talented squad and I know we will all be hungry to go one further this year, following the disappointment of narrowly missing out on Finals Day in 2018."

Former Australia vice captain Alex Blackwell has also returned for the Thunder for this season.

Commenting upon Kaur, Blackwell said, "Harmanpreet made a fantastic start last summer, holding her nerve in the final over to hit the winning runs at Surrey after joining up with the squad late.

"She also played a great knock in our Roses victory against Yorkshire in Blackpool and I am certain that she will be determined to showcase even more of her skills this summer.

"It is great to have one of the world's leading T20 batters in our ranks once again."

Kaur becomes Thunder's first overseas signing of the year, with two more additions set to be announced ahead of the start of the Kia Super League 2019.

More HARMANPREET KAUR News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 42 - July 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 311/6 (50.0) vs AFG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 18:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue