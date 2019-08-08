Cricket
Hashim Amla retires from international cricket: AB de Villiers leads cricket fraternity to hail his 'unreal career'

By
New Delhi, Aug 8: Senior South Africa batsman Hashim Amla on Thursday (August 8) announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

In his stellar career spanning 15 years, Amla played 349 matches for the Proteas across all three formats.

The classy right-hander will still be available to play domestic cricket in his homeland, but his Cricket World Cup appearance against Sri Lanka in June will be his last for South Africa.

Hashim Alma retires from Protea cricket

Amla has been one of the best batsmen of his generation, scoring in excess of 18,000 runs for his country - including 55 centuries and 88 scores of 50 or more.

He said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa: "Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege.

"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

"I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

"Also, My family, friends and agent, my team-mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you.

"The fans for energising me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa.

Fellow cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the veteran cricketer on a glorious career and wished his luck for his future endeavours.

Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 21:50 [IST]
