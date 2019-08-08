Hashim Amla retires from international cricket: AB de Villiers leads cricket fraternity to hail his 'unreal career'

In his stellar career spanning 15 years, Amla played 349 matches for the Proteas across all three formats.

The classy right-hander will still be available to play domestic cricket in his homeland, but his Cricket World Cup appearance against Sri Lanka in June will be his last for South Africa.

Hashim Alma retires from Protea cricket

Amla has been one of the best batsmen of his generation, scoring in excess of 18,000 runs for his country - including 55 centuries and 88 scores of 50 or more.

He said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa: "Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege.

"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

"I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

"Also, My family, friends and agent, my team-mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you.

"The fans for energising me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa.

Fellow cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the veteran cricketer on a glorious career and wished his luck for his future endeavours.

🔝 The most ODI hundreds by a South African

💯💯💯 The only Test triple hundred by a South African

🔟 One of 10 players to top the @MRFWorldwide Test & ODI Batting Rankings simultaneously

⚡ The fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, and 7000 ODI runs



Thank you, @amlahash 👏 pic.twitter.com/JrkZWbp1PU — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2019

Unreal career @amlahash ! So many doubted u early on, but your fighting spirit, humility & incredible one of a kind talent took u to the top of the mountain and ultimately to one of the best players in the world and… https://t.co/LVxSIdeCoQ — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 8, 2019

.@amlahash what a career you've had champion! Monk like patience and a warrior like batting spirit. Class act🙌🏏#hashimamla — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 8, 2019

Congratulations on ur Great international career @amlahash 👍🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 , U r a Gem 💎, A Star ⭐️ & Wil be remember as Great Human always , Thanks for all the Entertainment , U r one of my Mentor in my career #Respect for U , Best wishes 🤲🏼 Stay Blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 8, 2019

First, a painful one from Steyn. Then, a Kiwik heartbreak from Baz. And now, the only bitter news this Amla can ever give. This August, Cricket lost its august company. 💔😞 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 8, 2019

I see hash has decided to declare for good.mentally strong and great all round batsman. Congrats on a wonderful career # 👏👏 @amlahash — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 8, 2019

It was such a pleasure watching @amlahash with his magic wand.

Congrats 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 and so long.#whataplayer #themightyHash #HashimAmla — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 8, 2019

In less than a week, proteas lose two of their modern day greats. Amla & Steyn were an integral part of SA remaining unbeaten in overseas Test series from 2006-2015. Great Careers. It's going to be hard pill to swallow for the fans. Wishing them a Happy Retired Second Innings 🏏 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) August 8, 2019

Our former Sher and a world-class opener, Hashim Amla, calls it quits on international cricket. He was truly invincible at his peak and more than that, a humble human being. 👏



Wish you all the success, Mighty Hash! 🙌



📸: @IPL#SaddaPunjab @amlahash pic.twitter.com/tKphynrXe2 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 8, 2019

The Mighty Hash retires. Brought class and dignity to cricket. And one of the best we could hope to see. The world speaks so well of you and looks up to you. Go well, champion @amlahash — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2019