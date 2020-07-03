Hasin Jahan shares another glamorous video on Instagram handle, Mohammed Shami's fans slam his estranged wife

New Delhi, July 3: India cricketer Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has been in the news lately and has been consistently sharing her pictures and videos on the social media. In some of her posts, Hajan showed her glamorous side while in the others she took a dig at Mohammed Shami and her detractors.
In her latest post on her Instagram handle, Jahan has shared a video clip in which she's trying to take a subtle dig at Shami and also seemed to have given a sneak peek to her upcoming project.
In the video, Jahan could be seen making some men drool over her looks and style.
She captioned the video, "Bhale hi Mai dia hu tu fuk mar mar kar thak jaega mai bujhungi nahi khud bhi roushan rahungi aur jag ko bhi roushan karungi inshaallah (Even if I am a candle, you'll pass out trying to blow me out. I'll be lighting the entire world. Insha Allah."
Bhale hi Mai dia hu tu fuk mar mar kar thak jaega mai bujhungi nahi khud bhi roushan rahungi aur jag ko bhi roushan karungi inshaallah 😃😃
She was once again trolled for her latest video.
Earlier last month, Jahan took to her Instagram handle to share her nude picture with the cricketer and sparked a massive controversy. Jahan has been on the radar of religious bigots even when her married life was going smooth.
Jahan has been unperturbed with the ugly comments from her trollers and keeps the social media enraged every now and then by consistently posting bold videos of her dance on Bollywood songs. Her bold posts and controversies in their wake have helped her gain a lot of followers. She has over 1 lakh followers on Instagram and her handle is a verified one as well.
Just like hot 😃😃
Jahan was a model and a cheer girl before marrying Shami. She's taking a cue from several Bollywood actors and actresses and posting these videos to help her gain more followers.
