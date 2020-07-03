Hasin Jahan shares another glamorous video on Instagram handle, Mohammed Shami's fans slam his estranged wife

In her latest post on her Instagram handle, Jahan has shared a video clip in which she's trying to take a subtle dig at Shami and also seemed to have given a sneak peek to her upcoming project.

In the video, Jahan could be seen making some men drool over her looks and style.

She captioned the video, "Bhale hi Mai dia hu tu fuk mar mar kar thak jaega mai bujhungi nahi khud bhi roushan rahungi aur jag ko bhi roushan karungi inshaallah (Even if I am a candle, you'll pass out trying to blow me out. I'll be lighting the entire world. Insha Allah."

She was once again trolled for her latest video.

Earlier last month, Jahan took to her Instagram handle to share her nude picture with the cricketer and sparked a massive controversy. Jahan has been on the radar of religious bigots even when her married life was going smooth.

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan shares old nude picture with India cricketer

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan shares bold videos on Instagram

Jahan has been unperturbed with the ugly comments from her trollers and keeps the social media enraged every now and then by consistently posting bold videos of her dance on Bollywood songs. Her bold posts and controversies in their wake have helped her gain a lot of followers. She has over 1 lakh followers on Instagram and her handle is a verified one as well.

Jahan was a model and a cheer girl before marrying Shami. She's taking a cue from several Bollywood actors and actresses and posting these videos to help her gain more followers.