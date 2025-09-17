Neeraj Chopra World Athletics LIVE Streaming: Where and When to Watch Javelin Throw event in India on TV and Online?

Cricket Heartbreaking! Tragedy Strikes Shreyas Iyer Amid India A Captaincy Duties By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 7:58 [IST]

While the Indian cricket team basks in the joy of advancing to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025, one of the nation's most stylish batters, Shreyas Iyer, is enduring one of the most difficult phases of his personal life.

The right-hander, currently captaining India A and working hard to make a comeback to the senior side, shared a deeply emotional post on social media that has left his fans and well-wishers heartbroken.

On Tuesday, September 16, Iyer posted a moving tribute to his pet dog, Betty, who sadly passed away. In a touching montage filled with happy moments, Iyer could be seen playing, cuddling, and spending quality time with his furry companion. The video was accompanied by a short but powerful caption that read: "Rest Easy, My Angel."

The post immediately drew overwhelming responses from fans and the cricket fraternity. Many supporters filled the comments section with messages of empathy and condolences, acknowledging the immense bond Iyer shared with his pet. Some mentioned that they could feel his pain through the video, while others praised him for showing courage by opening up about such a deeply personal loss.

Among the countless messages, IPL franchise Punjab Kings also left a note of support, simply writing: "Rest in Peace." This gesture further highlighted the affection and respect Iyer commands both on and off the field.

This emotional setback has arrived at a particularly challenging time for the 29-year-old. Just ahead of the Asia Cup, Iyer's exclusion from India's squad sparked widespread debate, with selectors citing team balance as the reason despite his proven record in domestic and IPL cricket. Now, as the Men in Blue continue their continental campaign, Iyer finds himself mourning the loss of a beloved family member at home.

For a player who has often displayed resilience in the face of injuries and professional setbacks, this moment represents yet another test of his mental strength. Fans, however, continue to rally behind him, sending love and prayers during this heartbreaking chapter of his life.