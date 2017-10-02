Herath bowls Sri Lanka to a stunning 21-run win over Pakistan

Abu Dhabi, October 2: Rangana Herath bowled Sri Lanka to a stunning 21-run win over Pakistan on Monday, snaring six wickets on the last day of the first Test.

He became the first left-arm spinner to claim 400 Test wickets The 39-year-old snared 6-41 in the second innings - giving him 11 for the match - as Sri Lanka defended a meager 135.

That feeling when you become the 1st Left arm spin bowler to reach 400 test wickets. #ApeKollek #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/JwcTLe0Eq0 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) October 2, 2017

Sri Lanka resumed at 69-4 and lost its last six wickets for the addition of 69 runs to be bowled out for 138, setting Pakistan a target of 136 for victory.

Pakistan's chase started badly, losing wickets at 4, 7, 16 and 32 before limping to tea at 67-5 and setting up a tense last session.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed shared an innings-reviving 42-run stand with Haris Sohail but when he was stumped, advancing down the wicket to Herath, Pakistan slumped to 78-6 and Sri Lanka had the upper hand.

Most Test wickets vs Pakistan...

100 - Rangana Herath (20 Tests)

99 - Kapil Dev (29 Tests)

90 - Shane Warne (15 Tests)#PakvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2017

Sohail, who scored a defiant 76 and was the last man out in Pakistan's first innings of 422, kept his team's hopes alive until he was trapped lbw with a ball from Dilruwan Perera that hit the back leg.

Most Test wkts by left arm spinners

400 Rangana Herath

362 Daniel Vettori

297 Derek Underwood

266 Bishan Bedi

188 Shakib Al Hasan#PakvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2017

He grafted for 34 runs from 69 deliveries and his dismissal left Pakistan needing 38 runs with three wickets in hand.

Most wickets after 84 Tests....

478 - M Muralidharan

419 - Richard Hadlee

416 - Dale Steyn

400 - Rangana Herath

397 - Anil Kumble#PakvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2017

Herath ensured it for the visitors when he bowled Hassan Ali (8) and Mohammad Amir (9) and had Mohammad Abbas out lbw to wrap up the match.