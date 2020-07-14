Hey Nas, remember 2002 NatWest final, Yuvraj Singh takes a dig at Nasser Hussain

Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif played pivotal roles in the team chasing down a mammoth target at Lord's.

His Instagram post read: "#Throwback to Natwest 2002 final. Jaan laga di thi sabne mil ke! We were young and wanted to win. It was a wonderful team effort that helped us beat England and clinch the trophy in this nail-biting game. #NasserHussain in case you forgot."

Batting first, England posted a commanding total of 325/5 in 50 overs. Opener Marcus Trescothick (109) and skipper Nasser Hussain (115) slammed respective centuries as Indian bowlers were sent on a leather hunt.

Chasing the target, India got off to a fine start as openers Ganguly and Virender Sehwag put together a 106-run stand. But from there on, it all went downhill for the visitors as they lost quick wickets and were struggling at 146/5 in 24 overs.

That is when Mohammad Kaif joined Yuvraj Singh in the middle and started to rebuild the chase. Both completed their respective half-centuries as they put together 121 runs off 106 deliveries to put India back in the hunt.

Paul Collingwood, however, thought he won England the match when he got rid of Yuvraj for 69. But Kaif had other plans as he struck a 47-run partnership with Harbjahan Singh to get India closer to the target.

After Harbjahan was dismissed by Andrew Flintoff and then Anil Kumble also went back into the hut without opening his account, Kaif won the match for India with two wickets and three balls to spare.

Despite Kaif and Yuvraj's heroics, the match will always be remembered for Ganguly's shirt-waving at the end of the match where he caught the imagination of every Indian fan from the Lord's balcony.