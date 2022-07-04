Highest 4th Innings Successful Run Chase in Edgbaston: England chase record 378 against India

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant - who were the overnight batters for India - notched were the top scorers for India in the second innings. It was their fine half-centuries in the second innings which kept the scoreboard ticking and pushed the hosts on the backfoot.

Pujara - who scored a gritty half-century in the final session on day three of the match - played some attractive shots in the morning session on the fourth day but his aggressive approach didn't last long as the right-handed batsman was caught a point for 66.

Stuart Broad gave England their first breakthrough of the day and the hosts then resorted to bowling short-pitched deliveries against the rest of the lower-middle order batters.

Soon after Shreyas Iyer (19), Rishabh Pant (57) were also sent back into the dressing room as the duo was dismissed in quick succession while trying to score quickly. Ravindra Jadeja - the centurion from the previous innings - tried to string partnerships with the remaining lower-order batters but he was clean bowled by Ben Stokes for 23.

Eventually, the entire Indian side was restricted to 245 and by virtue of their first-innings lead of 132, the visitors had a fighting 377-run lead and set a target of 378 runs for the English side to chase.

It will be a record run chase for the English on this ground and Stokes & Co. will be looking to continue their winning streak in the red-ball format.

Here we take a look at the highest fourth-innings total chased down in Birmingham in the history of Test cricket

Target Team Opposition Year 281 South Africa England 2008 208 England New Zealand 1999 152 West Indies England 1991 121 England Australia 2015 121 England India 1996