Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Honour and privilege to serve country again: Selection Committee Chief Sunil Joshi

By Pti
joshi

New Delhi, March 5: Newly-appointed selection committee chief Sunil Joshi on Thursday said getting a chance to serve Indian cricket again was an honour and privilege.

Senior Selection Committee: Sunil Joshi appointed Chairman of selectors, Harvinder Singh added to panel

The 49-year-old Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs between 1996 and 2001, taking 41 and 69 wickets respectively. He has coached state teams of UP and Jammu and Kashmir and was part of the Bangladesh support staff until the 2019 World Cup.

"I deem it an honour and a privilege to serve our beloved country again. I am thankful to the CAC Chairman Mr Madan Lal, Mr R P Singh and Madam Sulakshana Naik for considering my candidature," the former India spinner told PTI.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Lal, Singh and Naik on Wednesday added Joshi and former India pacer Harvinder Singh to the five-member selection panel.

They were picked from south zone and central zone respectively. The selection panel's first assignment will be picking the team for the home ODI series against South Africa beginning March 12 in Dharamsala.

More SUNIL JOSHI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 17:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue