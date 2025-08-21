Why India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup will happen? Sports Ministry confirming No Bilateral series but makes other Revelation | Exclusive

Cricket How has India fared under Ajit Agarkar as BCCI Extends his Tenure as Chairman of Selectors Until 2026? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:56 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to extend Ajit Agarkar's tenure as the chairman of the selection committee, keeping him in the role until June 2026. Agarkar, who took charge in June 2023, has overseen a significant period for Indian cricket marked by both success and transition.

Agarkar's time as chief selector has been pivotal in managing a reshaping of the Indian cricket team. This included the retirement of senior players like Ravichandran Ashwin and the gradual withdrawal of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from several formats.

The mantle of leadership has passed on to younger talents, with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav stepping up as Test and T20 captains respectively, marking a new chapter.

The present selection panel features names such as SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath. However, with the BCCI's annual general meeting scheduled for September 2025, it is anticipated that some changes may be made to the panel, including a probable replacement of Sharath and new appointments in women's and junior selection committees.

This contract extension highlights BCCI's trust in Agarkar's leadership during a critical phase, ensuring continuity for Indian cricket as the team gears up for future events, including the 2026 T20 World Cup. Agarkar has welcomed the renewal, aiming to build on the foundation laid during his ongoing tenure.

How has India fared during Ajit Agarkar as Chief of Selectors?

During his first tenure, India secured landmark victories, including the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The team also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup but ended up losing against Australia.

Key Landmarks

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Champions

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Champions

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 - Runners-Up

The Low Points

Defeat against New Zealand at Home Series

Defeat at Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

Defeat against Sri Lanka in ODI series