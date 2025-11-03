Smriti Mandhana to tie the Knot after Women's World Cup Victory - Dates Confirmed, Wedding will Take place in....

Cricket How many World Cup Titles have India won in Men’s and Women’s Cricket? By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 10:28 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India Women's historic win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 has marked a landmark moment in Indian cricket. On November 2, 2025, playing at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, India clinched their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs.

This victory was a first for the Indian women's team in World Cup cricket and made them the first Asian women's side to win a global title across formats. Key performances included Shafali Verma's powerful 87 runs and Deepti Sharma's all-round brilliance, scoring 58 runs and taking five wickets in the final.

This triumph adds a new chapter to India's esteemed cricket history, which already boasts significant successes in men's cricket World Cups. The Indian men's cricket team has won the ICC Men's ODI World Cup twice: in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev, when they famously upset the West Indies at Lord's, and in 2011 under MS Dhoni, securing a memorable home victory against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

India has also tasted glory in the shortest format of the game. The men's team won the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, sparking a revolution in limited-overs cricket. After that, Rohit Sharma led the team to win the 2024 edition as well, which was the last game in T20I format for Rohit and Virat Kohli.

While the Indian women's team have yet to win a T20 World Cup, their ODI success signals rising strength and potential. To summarize India's World Cup titles, this is India's 5th overall in cricket, combining both men's and women's game.

Men's Cricket World Cup Wins (ODI):

1983 (Captain: Kapil Dev)

2011 (Captain: MS Dhoni)

Men's T20 World Cup Wins (T20I):

2007 (Captain: MS Dhoni)

2024 (Captain: Rohit Sharma)

Women's Cricket World Cup Win (ODI):

2025 (Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur)

Apart from this, India's senior men's team have also won the ICC Champions Trophy thrice, thus making their total ICC trophy count as 8. They won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2025, while also shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002.

India's landmark victory in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup is a testament to the growth and increasing competitiveness of Indian women's cricket and cements India's status as a powerhouse across all forms and genders of the sport.