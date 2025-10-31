How much Money does Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and India Women players earn from BCCI Central Contracts?

FIDE World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Top Indian and Foreign Contenders - All You Need to Know About Goa’s $2 Million Showpiece

Published: Friday, October 31, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India has made a historic achievement by qualifying for the Women's World Cup 2025 final after defeating Australia in a thrilling semi-final match held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

The match was remarkable for India's extraordinary run chase, where they successfully chased down a target of 339 set by Australia, marking the highest successful chase in women's ODI history.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 127 runs off 134 balls, anchoring India's innings with precision and resilience. Her performance was instrumental in India's victory, especially after dropping catches earlier in the tournament. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed a vital 89 runs, and their partnership of 167 runs proved to be match-winning. Australia set a formidable total of 338, with Phoebe Litchfield scoring 119 and Ellyse Perry contributing 77, but India's relentless batting effort turned the game around.

This win ended Australia's 15-match unbeaten streak in women's ODIs since 2017 and marked only the third time India reached the Women's Cricket World Cup final, their previous appearances being in 2005 and 2017. India will now face South Africa in the final on November 2, in pursuit of their maiden title.

How much Money does Women's Cricketers Earn?

As the women's team take part in the final, here is a look at the central contracted players of this Women's team. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are the only Grade A players in the current contract, as of 2025.

Jemimah Rodrigues, the star of the semifinal, is placed in Grade B along with the likes of Shafali Verma, who was roped in as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal. Other players, such as Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav are placed in Grade C.

The Grade A contracted players earn Rs 50 lakh per year, while the Grade B and Grade C players earn Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

BCCI Women's Central Contract in 2025

Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma

Grade B: Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma

Grade C: Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Arundathi Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar