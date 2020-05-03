I am flattered, hope he's paying: Ellyse Perry responds to Murali Vijay's dinner date request

Perry - who is well known amongst Indian fans for her all-round cricketing skills as well as her beauty - during a conversation with Sony Sports India from Melbourne, said she was flattered with Vijay's compliments and hoped that the Indian opener is paying the bill.

"I hope he's paying. That's very kind of him. I'm flattered," she told Sony Sports India.

Vijay, who last represented India in 2018, said that he would love to have dinner with Australia's women cricketer Ellyse Perry and would also enjoy India batsman Shikhar Dhawan's company at dinner.

In the live session organised by his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Vijay was asked to pick two cricketers he would like to have dinner with, and the right-handed batsman chose Perry and opener Dhawan.

Vijay pointed out that Perry was very pretty and he would enjoy sharing a meal with her.

"Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil," the 36-year-old had said.

Perry has been a part of all five T20 WC-winning Australian side and this time around she was tipped as the biggest attraction.

The 29-year-old Aussie is also spending time in self-isolation due to the novel coronavirus lockdown. She suffered an injury during the ICC Women's World T20 2020 and missed the all-important final against India, which the Aussies won quite convincingly.

Playing in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground, hosts defeated India by 85 runs and retained the title.

During the rapid-fire round, Perry said she would rather bowl to India captain Virat Kohli than face Jasprit Bumrah. Answering to another question she said she'd love to face India in Women's World Cup 2021 final.