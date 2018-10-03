I don't pre-meditate before an innings: Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw, who was a part of India's Test squad in England, displayed his readiness for the big stage when he gathered runs for India 'A' and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru over the last fortnight. Now, the cricketing world will be eager to see how the youngster tame the big occasion. But Shaw has his plans set in place.

ALSO READ: INDIA'S PROBABLE XI

"Whenever I walk into bat, I am always blank. I do not make any plan. I go blank and play as per the merit of the ball. First, I see the wicket and if the ball is seaming then for two-three overs, I will see how it is going and then I will play my shots.

"It is really important to be consistent in cricket then only you can be considered to play at the higher level. So, the mindset is always to get good runs for the team, first and get the scoreboard ticking," said Shaw during an interaction after the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka.

Since he is on attack mode more often than not, does he worry about getting out? "I am not scared of getting out. If you are doing something rubbish that is a different thing, but I am playing as per the merit of the ball and playing my shots. I like to dominate the bowlers and put them on the back foot, rather than them putting me on the back foot. I just play my game and try to pierce the gaps," he said.

All set! #TeamIndia gear up for their practice session on the eve of the 1st Test against West Indies #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/penzpeSDHd — BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2018

As someone with an array of sparkling shots at his disposal, Shaw said there was no point in pre-determine his shots. The right-hander said he needed to tackle each ball on its merit.

"I never plan my shot before the ball is being bowled. You cannot pre-determine, may be sometime in the T20, but not in the ODIs and in the longer format. You have to watch the ball closely. I just play as per the merit of the ball and if the ball is there to be hit, I will hit that shot, whatever happens. And if I am confident, even if it is the first ball of the game and it is a bouncer and if I am confident of the pull shot, I will play that," said Shaw.

Shaw said sharing dressing room with senior pros in England has eased his nerves. "It was really good. I did not expect the call but I was excited and nervous. When you see legends in the dressing room, sharing the space with them, you obviously feel good. The way they handled me, the way they spoke to me, it was nice to see them helping me in my batting. There is no line between junior and senior and that is what all the experienced players told me and it motivated me and be like them," said Shaw.

Shaw said he has also benefitted a lot being part of the India A side coached by Rahul Dravid. "I have learned a lot. It is not only about technical also about mindset. Playing for India A and IPL, you need to have different mindset. We had Ricky Ponting in the IPL and Rahul Dravid sir in India A and U 19. Both the coaches have different mindsets but there is so much to learn from them," said Shaw.