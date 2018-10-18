I'm not Johri's substitute at ICC, clarifies BCCI acting secretary Choudhary

Cricket

New Delhi, Oct 18: The BCCI on Thursday (October 18) clarified that acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary is attending the ongoing ICC meeting in Singapore in his usual capacity as the world body's Board Director and not as a replacement for CEO Rahul Johri, who is battling allegations of sexual harassment.

Johri did not go to Singapore as he has been asked by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to submit his response to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by an anonymous person, claiming to be his ex-colleague.

"Ever since it was decided that Mr Rahul Johri would not attend the ICC-CEC meeting, an impression has been created that Mr Amitabh Choudhary, Acting secretary BCCI, is being sent as a 'substitute' for Mr Johri," read the BCCI statement.

"It must be noted Mr Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors, the highest ICC forum, for nearly two years now and has been representing India/BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director," read the BCCI statement.

In Johri's absence, Choudhary, who was going to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting, will also be part of the Chief Executives' meeting.

"Choudhary was scheduled to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting in the ongoing ICC conference even if Mr Johri was going to attend the Chief Executives' meeting.

"Owing to certain circumstances, Mr Johri is not attending the current meeting, which is attended by the respective Chief Executives of the full member countries. Mr Choudhary, is, therefore, only, additionally standing in for Mr Johri," the statement added.

Starting October 15, Johri has 14 days to present his response to the charges.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 20:04 [IST]
