Ponting wants Rishabh Pant to accompany Delhi Capitals during IPL

Rishabh Pant suffered a horrible accident on December 30 while travelling to his hometown Roorkee. The player survived without any internal organ injuries, but damaged his knee and underwent cosmetic surgeries.

His knee injury was so grave that the player had to go through another surgery in Mumbai and that may reportedly keep him out of the field for the next 18 months.

Pant is the captain of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and his absence will be a major blow to the franchise. But former Australia captain Ricky Ponting wants the southpaw to be with the team even if he is unable to play.

"If he's actually not physically fit enough to play, we'd still love to have him around. He's the sort of cultural leader around the group, being the captain, and that attitude and infectious smile and laugh he has is what we all love so much about him," Ponting said to The ICC Review.

"If he's actually able to travel and be around the team, then I want him sitting beside me in the dugout every day of the week," he added.

Ricky Ponting explains why Rishabh Pant's absence will be a massive loss for India during their upcoming #WTC23 series against Australia.



The Indian wicketkeeper is an adored character and his accident has been a matter of concern for India as well. With the World Cup set to be played later this year, India will have to look for potential replacements for the swashbuckling batter.

And Ricky Ponting has seen Pant grow as a captain and player during his stint with the Delhi Capitals, and the former Australia skipper heaped his love for the player.

"I absolutely love the bloke, I told him that on the phone the last couple of days," Ponting added.

"It was a horrifying time, a really scary time for everybody, let alone him. Anyone that knows him loves him - he's a really infectious young guy that has the world at his feet still," he further said.

Rishabh Pant will miss IPL 2023, as the DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly confirmed earlier. But it is to be seen if Pant can be involved in any capacity during the course of the tournament.