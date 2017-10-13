ICC approves international Test and ODI leagues

Bengaluru, October 13: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved significant changes to the structure of Test and one-day international cricket.

After meetings with representatives from cricket boards in Auckland, ICC chief executive Dave Richardson said a nine-team Test Championship and 13-team ODI League will be introduced from 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The Test Championship, which is set to begin in July 2019 - when Australia will be in England for Ashes - will see nine of the 12 Test nations (excluding newcomers Ireland and Afgahnistan, as well as Zimbabwe) play six series over two years - three home and three away, reports cricket.com.au.

New international Test and ODI leagues agreed in principle by ICC members https://t.co/GVYdsB8PRz #cricket @icc — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) October 13, 2017

Each series will feature at least two Tests and a maximum of five, with the Championship to culminate in a 'World Test League Championship Final'.

The ICC haven't specified where the Final will be played but Lord's has been touted as a likely venue.

The ODI league, set to begin in May 2020, will feature the 12 full (Test-playing) ICC members plus the winner of the current ICC World Cricket League Championship.

A new nine team Test league and 13 team ODI league have been agreed in principle by members at ICC Board meeting.https://t.co/ZKpzU1dbYF pic.twitter.com/US3jWwUPCO — ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2017

Each side will play four home and four away series each comprising three ODIs in the first edition of the league and will provide a direct qualification pathway to the 2023 World Cup, to be held in India.

"This is a significant point in time for ICC members and our collective desire to secure a vibrant future for international bilateral cricket," Richardson said in an ICC statement.

Nine-team Test league and 13-team ODI league aims to bring context and meaning to bilateral cricket — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) October 13, 2017

"The approval of both leagues is the conclusion of two years of work from the members who have explored a whole range of options to bring context to every game.

"The ICC Board decision today means we can now go and finalise a playing schedule for the first edition as well as the points system, hosting arrangements and competition terms," he said.