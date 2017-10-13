Cricket

ICC approves international Test and ODI leagues

ICC CEO Dave Richardson
Bengaluru, October 13: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved significant changes to the structure of Test and one-day international cricket.

After meetings with representatives from cricket boards in Auckland, ICC chief executive Dave Richardson said a nine-team Test Championship and 13-team ODI League will be introduced from 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The Test Championship, which is set to begin in July 2019 - when Australia will be in England for Ashes - will see nine of the 12 Test nations (excluding newcomers Ireland and Afgahnistan, as well as Zimbabwe) play six series over two years - three home and three away, reports cricket.com.au.

Each series will feature at least two Tests and a maximum of five, with the Championship to culminate in a 'World Test League Championship Final'.

The ICC haven't specified where the Final will be played but Lord's has been touted as a likely venue.

The ODI league, set to begin in May 2020, will feature the 12 full (Test-playing) ICC members plus the winner of the current ICC World Cricket League Championship.

Each side will play four home and four away series each comprising three ODIs in the first edition of the league and will provide a direct qualification pathway to the 2023 World Cup, to be held in India.

"This is a significant point in time for ICC members and our collective desire to secure a vibrant future for international bilateral cricket," Richardson said in an ICC statement.

"The approval of both leagues is the conclusion of two years of work from the members who have explored a whole range of options to bring context to every game.

"The ICC Board decision today means we can now go and finalise a playing schedule for the first edition as well as the points system, hosting arrangements and competition terms," he said.

