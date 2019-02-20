ICC bans Irfan Ansari for 10 years for approaching Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz

During the hearing, the Tribunal heard evidence that Ansari approached Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the Pakistan series with Sri Lanka in the UAE in October 2017 with a view to engaging him in corrupt conduct by soliciting information from him.

Sarfaraz reported the approach immediately and an ICC ACU investigation ensued which resulted in these charges and decision. Ansari is bound by the code as a result of his affiliation to the Pakistan cricket team and also as a result of being a coach to two teams that participate in domestic matches in the UAE.

He was found guilty of the following three offences under the Code: Article 2.3.3 - directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a participant to breach the Code Article 2.3.2 by disclosing inside information.

Article 2.4.6 - failure or refusal to cooperate with the ACU's investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely the information and/or documentation requested by the ACU in October 2017. This included a request by the ICC ACU to take possession of and/or copy or download information from his mobile devices.

Article 2.4.6 - failure or refusal to cooperate with the ACU's investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely the information and/or documentation requested by the ACU in February 2018. Again this included a request by the ICC ACU to take possession of and/or copy or download information from his mobile devices.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - ACU said: "I'd like to place on record my thanks to Sarfaraz Ahmed who showed true leadership and professionalism from the moment he reported this approach. He recognised it for what it was, rejected it and reported it. He then supported our investigation and subsequent tribunal.

"This is the first time we have prosecuted for failure to cooperate with an investigation since the new rules enabling us to demand the participants hand over their phone for examination and the sanction reflects the seriousness of the offence. It is an important tool to aid our investigations and continue in our efforts to rid the sport of these corrupters."