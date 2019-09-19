Cricket
ICC bans Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya for illegal bowling action

By Pti
ICC bans Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya for illegal bowling action

Dubai, Sept. 19: Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya was on Thursday handed a 12 month ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for illegal bowling action.

The decision was taken after an independent assessment of his action. The 25-year-old was assessed after the legality of his bowling action came under question during the first Test against New Zealand in Galle from August 14th to 18th.

He subsequently underwent the independent assessment in Chennai on August 29, which revealed that he employed an illegal bowling action. Dananjaya was originally suspended from bowling in December 2018. Following remedial work on his bowling action, he was reassessed and permitted to resume bowling in February 2019.

"As the latest report constitutes the player's second report within a two-year period, the first of which led to a suspension, he is automatically suspended from bowling in international cricket for a period of 12 months," the ICC said in a statement.

Dananjaya will be entitled to approach the ICC for a re-assessment of his bowling action after the expiry of this one-year ban period.

Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 20:08 [IST]
