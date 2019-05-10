Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC charges ex-Lankan cricketers Nuwan Zoysa, Avishka Gunawardene with match-fixing

By
Former Sri Lankan Test players Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene have been charged with match-fixing by ICC
Former Sri Lankan Test players Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene have been charged with match-fixing by ICC

Dubai, April 10: Former Sri Lankan Test players Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene have been charged with match-fixing and given two weeks to respond, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday (April 10)

The charges against the two cricketers relate to a T10 league played in the United Arab Emirates in December, the ICC said.

Zoysa was charged under four counts, including for "being a party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of a match".

The ICC slapped two charges against Gunawardene, one for soliciting a match-fixing breach and the other for failing to inform the Anti-Corruption Unit of the ICC. The charges are the latest in a spate of match-fixing controversies to hit former world champions Sri Lanka in recent months.

Three months ago, the ICC banned Sri Lanka's former skipper and ex-chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya from all forms of the game for two years for failing to cooperate with an anti-corruption investigation.

Last month, ex-Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige was suspended over three match corruption accusations. And last year, a match-fixing controversy blew up after a sting operation for a TV documentary.

In December, Sri Lanka's Sports minister Harin Fernando announced that the country has been rated as the most corrupt cricket nation by the ICC, the world governing body of the sport.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Read more about: icc match fixing cricket sri lanka
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue