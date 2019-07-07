ICC World Cup 2019: India-New Zealand, Australia-England: ICC appoints officials for semi-finals

Taking charge of the India versus New Zealand match on Tuesday (July 9) at Old Trafford will be English umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, while Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire's chair and Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official. Former Australia international David Boon will be the match referee.

All you need to know about WC semi-finals

For the second semi-final between Australia and England at Edgbaston on Thursday (July 11), the on-field umpires will be Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena and South African Marais Erasmus. The third umpire will be New Zealander Chris Gaffaney while Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalla of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.

The 45-game group stage ended with the match between Australia and South Africa. Australia, India, England and New Zealand knew prior to Saturday's final group matches that they would be in the top four and that all that was to be decided was the end of group standings.

India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Headingley ensured that they ended on a winning note and leapfrogged Australia after their 10-run defeat by South Africa. India's win and Australia's defeat meant that the 2011 winners topped the group and face fourth place New Zealand at Old Trafford. It will be an intriguing match-up as these two sides have not played each other at this World Cup.