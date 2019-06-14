ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen trolls ICC by posting a hilarious picture on social media

The highly-anticipated encounter between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge was the latest victim of the irratic weather conditions and wet outfield and the play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday (June 13). The toss was delayed due to inclement weather and in the end it never took place.

Three matches so far have been washed out without even having a coin toss while overall four games yielded no result. This constant abandonment has triggered a widespread debate that the ICC and ECB didn't make proper arrangements to ensure the stadiums are match ready as soon as the rain stops. Social media is flooded with memes with rain coming out victorious on more occasions in this tournament.

Pietersen too joined several others on the social media and tweeted a hilarious image on his Instagram handle.

The image showed two men playing a game of cricket under the water and having the caption, "Cricket World Cup Final 2019."

View this post on Instagram 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Jun 13, 2019 at 10:57pm PDT

Both India-New Zealand had to share one-point each after the washout. The Blackcaps now have seven points from four games while India have five from three with the next game against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

Incidentally, the weather Gods are threatening to play spoilsport over there too.

The practical difficulties of not having a reserve day as stated by the ICC CEO David Richardson is certainly leaving the fans, especially the Indians high and dry.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said it was a sensible decision to call off the match. The broadcasters, however, can heave a sigh of relief as all the matches are insured and they can make up for losses.