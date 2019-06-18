Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Man files petition to ban Pakistan cricket team after embarrassing defeat to India

By Pti
Lahore, June 18: A dejected Pakistani fan has filed a petition in the Gujranwala Civil Court against Pakistan's cricket team, seeking a ban on the squad as well as the sacking of the selection committee following the embarrassing defeat to arch-rivals India in a World Cup game in England.

Pakistani cricketers are facing strong criticism from both fans and former players after the 89-run defeat to India in the marquee World Cup clash in Manchester on Sunday.

With just three points from five games, Pakistan are at the ninth position, just ahead of Afghanistan in the tournament table.

The petitioner, whose name was not revealed, has called for a ban on the cricket team while also demanding chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq-led selection committee to be dissolved, SAMAA news channel reported Tuesday.

Sarfaraz warns team-mates of backlash at home

In response to the petition, the judge at the Gujranwala Civil Court in Punjab province has summoned officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the brief report said.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that the PCB's Governing Board is expected to decide on major changes to the team's management during its meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Lahore.

The PCB will be looking to let go of several members of the management including coaches and selectors, the report from London quoted informed sources as saying.

Among those expected to be sent packing is Coach Mickey Arthur, whose contract will not be renewed by the PCB. Team manager Talat Ali, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and the entire selection committee can also be dismissed, the report said.

Managing Director of PCB Wasim Khan has cut short his foreign visit and will be attending the Governing Board meeting in Lahore on Wednesday, it said.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
