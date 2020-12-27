ICC ODI Men's Team of the Decade unveiled; MS Dhoni named captain, Kohli, Rohit other Indians who made the cut

MS Dhoni, who is also the wicketkeeper of the star-studded side, retired from the international cricket earlier this year putting an end to an illustrious career. The former India cricketer is the only captain to have lifted all three ICC Trophies.

ICC Awards: MS Dhoni named captain of Men's T20I Team of the Decade

Dhoni is joined by fellow Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in the ODI Men's Team of the Decade. The ODI team of the decade has Rohit Sharma and gun Australia star batsman David Warner as the opener.

The middle-order comprises Virat Kohli, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Dhoni - hailed as the best finisher in the white-ball format - was put in at number six. Next in the dream side is England's World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The bowling department comprises left-arm pacers from Australia and New Zealand, Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult respectively. The duo was joined by veteran South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir and Sri Lankan bowling great Lasith Malinga.

Here's the ICC ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib-Al-Hasan, MS Dhoni (wk & C), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.

The ICC Awards of The Decade that recognise the best players across Cricket over the past 10 years, invited fans to vote for the first time by selecting the winners across categories including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards, which celebrate the best overall player from the men's and women's game over the past decade. Fans will provide 100% of the vote for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, from a list of the past winners since 2011. More than 1.5 million fans from across the globe participated casting 5.3 million votes.

The top prize for voters is a once in a lifetime experience at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India, including flights, accommodation, and pitch-side access to a Super 12s match. Other prizes include 45 pairs of match tickets, 15 OPPO Reno 4pro mobile phones and 50 $50 vouchers redeemable at the official T20 World Cup merchandise shop at the tournament.

The nominees for each of the categories have been determined by the Awards Nominations Committee according to on-field performances and overall achievements for at least five years during the period.