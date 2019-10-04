ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli, Bumrah maintain top spot; Amir achieves career-best seventh position among bowlers

ICC released the latest rankings after the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka concluded with Pakistan winning by 2-0 margin.

Amir, who retired from Tests earlier this year to concentrate on white-ball cricket, has risen six spots in the list led by Bumrah after finishing with four wickets, including a haul of three for 50 in the final match. His previous highest ranking was 10th in June this year.

Bumrah sits at the top with 797 rating points followed by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (740 points). South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is third in the list with 694 points.

Another left-arm fast bowler from Pakistan, Usman Shinwari also made a significant rise as he gained 28 slots to reach 43rd position after finishing with six wickets in the series, including a five-wicket haul that won him the player of the match award in the second ODI.

Left-handed batsmen Fakhar Zaman (up to two places to 16th) and Haris Sohail (up to three places to 32nd) are the others to gain from Pakistan, while Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka has reached a career-best 70th place after a century in the final match.

In the batsmen's rankings, Kohli remains numero uno in the ODIs with 895 points and he's followed by his deputy in the limited-overs Rohit Sharma (863 points) at the second spot.

In the ODI Team Rankings, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have retained sixth and eighth positions, respectively. Namibia, Oman and the USA, who have ODI status, meet the minimum requirement of eight qualifying matches and are now on the rankings table.

World Champions England are the number-one ranked ODI side, while Team India are placed at the second position.