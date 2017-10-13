ICC permits four-day Test matches on trial basis

Bengaluru, October 13: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (October 13) said four-day Test matches will be permitted on a trial basis until the 2019 World Cup.

The ICC, however, said such matches will operate outside the new Championship structure, including Test and ODI leagues.

In this context, the cricket boards are now free to arrange four-day Tests by bilateral agreement.

South Africa have already gone this way proposing a four-day Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe later this year.

ICC CEO Dave Richardson said the shortened Tests would provide newcomers Ireland and Afghanistan with a chance to "close the gap" between them and the leading Test sides.

"Our priority was to develop an international cricket structure that gave context and meaning across international cricket and particularly in the Test arena," Richardson said.

"This has been delivered and every Test in the new league will be a five-day Test format.

"However throughout the discussions about the future of Test cricket it became clear that whilst context is crucial we must also consider alternatives and trial initiatives that may support the future viability of Test cricket.

"The trial is exactly that, a trial, just in the same way day-night Tests and technology have been trialled by Members.

"Four-day Tests will also provide the new Test-playing countries with more opportunities to play the longer version of the game against more experienced opponents, which, in turn, will help them to hone their skills and close the gap with the top nine ranked teams," he added.