Cricket

ICC Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues make strides


Harmanpreet Kaur makes big strides in the latest ICC Rankings for women in T20Is
Harmanpreet Kaur makes big strides in the latest ICC Rankings for women in T20Is

Dubai, November 27: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads a bunch of India batters making notable advances in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings while players from Australia and England have unsurprisingly made rapid gains in the latest update following the ICC Women's World T20.

1. Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur, who was the second highest run-maker during the 10-team event after Australia opener Alyssa Healy, has gained three slots to reach third position. Kaur aggregated 183 runs including a match-winning 103 in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

2. Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai girl Jemimah was up by nine places to a career-best sixth and left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana moved up seven places to a career-best 10th are the other Indians to go up after contributing in their team's campaign in the Caribbean, which ended against England in the semifinals.

3. Alyssa Healy

Australia's Healy has gained four slots to reach eighth position for her player of the tournament effort, which saw her score 225 runs. Other batters to gain in the latest rankings update include Javeria Khan of Pakistan, who has gained seven places to reach a career-best 14th position and Clare Shillington of Ireland, who has gained one slot to take the 19thslot.

4. Dottin's surge

Windies' Deandra Dottin has shot up from fourth to second in the list of all-rounders. She has overtaken Australia's Ellyse Perry and compatriot Hayley Mathews after finishing with 121 runs and 10 wickets in the tournament. South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has advanced one slot to reach fifth position among all-rounders.

5. England up the ladder

Meanwhile, England have overtaken New Zealand to second position in the list which continues to be topped by Meg Lanning-led Australia with 283 points after their fourth ICC Women's World T20 title, incidentally beating England in the final.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 16:28 [IST]
