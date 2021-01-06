ICC Rankings: New Zealand create history, climb to No 1 spot for the first time

New Zealand now have 118 points and leading the charts. They have achieved the feat for the first time in rankings history. Australia with 116 points stands at second spot followed by India (114), England (106) and South Africa (96).

A win for Australia in Sydney will see Tim Paine's side go back ahead of Kiwis on the ICC's provisional Test rankings that are officially updated at the series' end. Only a 3-1 series win for India can see them claim the number one spot after the fourth Test in Brisbane. A drawn Australia-India series would see New Zealand remain top.

Kane Williamson who declared their first innings after gaining a lead of 362 runs, made light work of Pakistan batsmen in the second innings and the hosts just took 81.4 overs to bundle out the visitors to gain a comprehensive win.

Resuming day three at 8/1, Pakistan lost the wicket of nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas (3) in just the fourth over of the day as the right-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion by Trent Boult.

Abid Ali and Azhar Ali then tried to retrieve the innings for the visitors as the duo put on a stand of 29 runs. However, before the lunch break, the Kiwis managed to get another breakthrough as Kyle Jamieson scalped the wicket of Abid Ali (26) and as a result, the visitors went into the interval at 69/3.

The Kiwis quickly wrapped up the tail and the side recorded a well-deserved victory. Pakistan was bowled out for 186 in the second innings. Jamieson had also taken five wickets in the first innings and in the end, he finished the match with a total of 11 wickets.