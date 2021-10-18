ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Chris Greaves steals the show from Shakib Al Hasan

A Scotland victory appeared extremely unlikely when they were reduced to 53 for six having been put into bat at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1) in Al Amarat, Muscat.

However, Greaves' 28-ball 45 helped Scotland rebuild their innings, as they reached 140 for nine, in an innings that saw Shakib Al Hasan become the leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals, with two dismissals taking him to 108.

And Greaves was similarly key with ball in hand, his 2-19 comprising the key wickets of Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Shakib Al Hasan becomes highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals

Greaves broke up that duo's 47-run third-wicket partnership by removing Shakib for 20 and then benefited as Mushfiqur misjudged a scoop on 38 and lost his leg stump.

Brad Wheal (3-24) took a starring role from there, dismissing Nural Hasan (2) and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah (23) in the space of four 19th-over deliveries.

Bangladesh were left needing 24 off the last over and that proved too steep a challenge as Scotland prevailed by six runs.

Oman beat PNG

The day's earlier Group B game saw Oman cruise to a 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea thanks in part to Jatinder Singh's heroics.

Ludhiana-born Jatinder smashed an unbeaten 73 from 42-balls and his opening partner Aqib Ilyas's 50 not out off 43 balls, Oman chased down a modest 130-run target in only 13.2 overs.

Ludhiana-born Jatinder stars in Oman's 10-wkt victory over Papua New Guinea

None of the PNG bowlers could create any trouble for Jatinder and Aqib as they went about their business in confident fashion from the onset.

While Jatinder had seven fours and four sixes in his knock, Aqib's innings was laced with five boundaries and one hit over the fence.

Very strong against slow bowlers, Jatinder would rock back and hit them over mid-wicket for sixes as he carried his form from the Qualifying tournament in 2019 where he was the highest run-getter for his adopted country.

Earlier, skipper Asad Vala struck a fine half-century before rival captain Zeeshan Maqsood returned with figures of 4/20 with his slow left-arm orthodox which restricted PNG to 129 for nine.

Oman will play Bangladesh in their next Group B match on Tuesday (October 19), while PNG will also take on Scotland the same day.

(With inputs from Agencies)