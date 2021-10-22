ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pant’s way is the Mahi way

Now, as part of the build up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11's new brand campaign #DreamBig captures the classic sports hero worship story of idolising a star and eventually rubbing shoulders with him on the same pedestal.

The campaign encourages fans to Dream Big as that builds the foundation to achieve success along with talent, hard work and self-belief.

I was always inspired and motivated by Mahi bhai and my biggest lesson from him was that when you match your dream with your effort, big things happen. I believe that if you put your heart into your dreams, success will come. Always, #DREAMBIG @Dream11 #Ad pic.twitter.com/9L9FDRJbcC — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 21, 2021

The campaign films are all the more distinct and memorable, as they have brought to life inspiring, real-life stories of Indian cricketers and Dream11 brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma, Hardik Panya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, and Pant.

In an Instagram post, Pant says, "When I came to Delhi from Roorkee, I had only one big dream. I wanted to play for India! I was a wicketkeeper-batsman and that's why I loved Mahi Bhai. Everyone was his fan and so was I. I like his creative thinking and wicket Keeping.

Being an attacking player myself, I faced a lot of ups & downs. Sometimes, I was the match winner and sometimes, I wasn't. But I didn't lose confidence. Maine apna game ka style kabhi nahi badla per Usmai positive cheeze add karta raha And I think this is why I could achieve my big dream! This year's T20 World Cup is very special, as I'm the wicketkeeper and Mahi bhai is around be to a mentor. I will work hard towards making every Indian proud." #DREAMBIG @dream11".

Pant and Team India will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with the marquue clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 24).

For the records, India have never lost to their neighbours in any formats of the World Cup.

The Men in Blue have impressed in the warm-up matches, winning both their ties -- against England and Australia -- convincingly.