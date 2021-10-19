ICC T20 World Cup: Ajit Agarkar suggests six bowling options for Team India in the showpiece event

Both Rahul and Kishan attacked English bowlers in the big run chase of 189 as the Virat Kohli-led Indian side reached home with six balls to spare.

Captain Kohli must have been pretty satisfied with his team's performance against a star-studded English side. India bowled reasonably well against England before the batters made the run chase look easy. The performance against England would have given the team management an idea about the possible playing eleven.

Jasprit Bumrah will be the X-factor for India in T20 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar while speaking about India's bowling line-up for the multi-nation tournament said the skipper would like to have six bowling options at his disposal unless the pitch has something to offer and the team could manage with five bowlers.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Agarkar said, "Relatively (it is) certain that Virat Kohli would like six bowling options. If the pitch has something to offer, then you can perhaps take a chance with five bowlers, but if it's a flat pitch, he would ideally want to go in with six bowlers with three seamers and they have lots of spin options."

Agarkar - who was part of the 2007 T20 WC-winning Indian side - opined Ravindra Jadeja could be the all-rounder whose batting exploits help the side in a great deal in the showpiece event.

"And Jadeja is an all-rounder whose batting has come out in leaps and bounds. So, you can treat him as one of the top-order batsmen."

Talking about his pick of six bowlers for India in the upcoming event, Agarkar said, "So, my six options - if Hadik Pandya is not to bowl - would be Bumrah, Shami, Shardul, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar."

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening game of their Super 12 stage on October 24.