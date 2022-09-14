ICC T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan, Kris Srikkanth pick India Playing XI, no Rishabh Pant in Pathan's XI

The All-India Senior Selection Committee recently announced the squad to travel for the ICC T20 Men's World Cup in Australia, with several players marking their return to the team. Players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have made their return to the squad and Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel play the part of the spin specialists, with the latter replacing the injured Ravindra Jadeja.

The players on standby are Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer. With the marquee tournament just over a month away, preparations for the tournament are already in motion as India take on Australia in a 3-match T20I series starting on September 20, followed by 3 T20Is and 3 ODI's versus South Africa on September 28, Live & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Follow The Blues', former chairman of the selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth and former ICC T20 World Cup Winner Irfan Pathan gave their preferred Playing XI for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Srikkanth said, "My playing 11, wherever you play, whether you're playing in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney or Perth, my playing 11 is always fixed. For the first game - KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - number three, Suryakumar Yadav - number four, number five is Hardik Pandya, number six is Rishabh Pant, number seven - Ashwin, eight - Chahal, 9, 10, 11 - in this particular team will be Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, (Jasprit) Bumrah and of course Harshal Patel."

Srikkanth's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, R Aswin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Former India quick Irfan Pathan had a slightly different outlook on who should start in the playing XI for the Indian Team ahead of the World Cup. He said, "See, in my opinion, if you're playing the first match, you need to have some experienced bowlers including one spinner. So, from the top, my playing 11 would be - Rohit, KL Rahul, number three - Virat (Kohli), number four - Suryakumar Yadav, number five - Deepak Hooda, number six - Hardik Pandya, number seven - Dinesh Karthik, number eight will be a right-arm leg spinner so it would be (Yuzvendra) Chahal, 9 to 11, there will be Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and along with that you can go for Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. So, there will be a combination here, three fast bowlers out of which two are quality fast bowlers, who will be able to bowl at the death as well. And I will make sure that I have the combination and the liberty to choose from the three fast bowlers, even Arshdeep (Singh) to handle the death bowling So, in my opinion, in the playing 11, the spinner is clear, it's just whether I can make space for Arshdeep in the team."

Irfan Pathan's XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.