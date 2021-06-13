Cricket
ICC Test Team Rankings: New Zealand topple India from top spot

By
New Zealand beat England by 8 wickets to clinch the series
Dubai, June 13: After their series-clinching win over hosts England, New Zealand dislodged India from the top spot in the ICC Test team rankings.

The visiting Kiwi side beat England by eight wickets in Birmingham to clinch the two-match series 1-0 and climb to the top of the standings.

This will be a big boost and the Kane Williamson-led side will now head to Southampton to take on Virat Kohli’s men in the World Test Championship Final, starting June 18.

New Zealand, who were second behind India in the previous ICC team rankings update, jumped to top spot by gaining three rating points.

New Zealand now have 123 rating points against India's 121 in the latest rankings. New Zealand, however, have lesser overall points of 2593 from 21 matches as compared to India's 2914 from 24 matches.

Australia are third with 108 rating points while England (107) and Pakistan (94) are fourth and fifth respectively.

India were the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings last month.

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 21:13 [IST]
