ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: FINAL: India vs Bangladesh: Preview, Squads, Timings, TV Channel, Live Streaming Info

Team News: India

The Boys in Blue witnessed a comprehensive show against arch-rivals Pakistan in the first super league semi-final of the multi-nation tournament. First, their bowlers restricted the Pakistan batsmen to a below-par total of 173.

Bowlers Sushant Mishra (3/28), Kartik Tyagi (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) played their parts to perfection before the openers Diyaansh Saxena and Yashasvi Jaiswal made the run chase look ridiculously easy as India won the match by ten wickets.

The Priyam Garg-led side would be aiming for another clinical show in the big game and look to outclass their opponents in every department of the game to continue their unbeaten run.

In the last 12 games, Indian boys have lost just one game in the U-19 WC. The only game they lost was the final of U-19 WC in 2016 against the West Indies.

Top performers for India

Teenage sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal is India's top run-scorer with 307 runs from 5 innings. The Mumbai-batsman has struck one century and three fifties so far.

Ravi Bishnoi has 13 wickets to his name from five games with best figures of 4/5 against Japan. Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra and Akash Singh have also done well in the bowling department.

Team News: Bangladesh

The Boys in red and green would be upbeat with the resounding win against New Zealand in the semis. They will take a lot of confidence from the unbeaten show in the tournament and will look to give favourites India a tough fight.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali has already mentioned that his team will have to play its best cricket to upstage India. "We'll play it as a normal game. We can't take the pressure of thinking that this is our first final. India is a very good side, and we've to play our 'A' game. We've to do the best in all three departments. Bangladeshi cricket fans are crazy, and I hope we'll continue to get the same support that we've been getting," said Ali after beating New Zealand.

Top performers for Bangladesh

Top-order batsman Mahmudul Hason Joy rose to the occasion with a 100 off 127 balls as he guided Bangladesh home against New Zealand in the second semi-final to overcome the 212-run target in 44.1 overs. Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hussain also did well in the semis and they would be looking to produce another impressive performance against the Indians.

Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs. Rest of the bowlers like Shammim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan and Hasan Morad are also looking in fine rhythm and will look to put up another clinical effort in the final.

How will the pitch behave?

The pitch at Senwes Park has aided the team batting first as the side batting first in three out of four games have crossed the 230-run mark.

Chasing the target has generally been difficult here but both the finalists are coming back from successful run chases. Hence, it will be interesting to see what both the captains will do after winning the toss.

Squads:

India: Priyam Garg (c), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Divyansh Saxena, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde, Siddhesh Veer, Sushant Mishra, Tilak Varma, Vidyadhar Patil, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (c), Avishek Das, Hasan Morad, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Md Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain (wk), Mohammad Prantik Nawroz, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.