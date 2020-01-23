ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan enter quarters

Results | Points Table

Chasing 243, New Zealand needed six runs off the final two balls and number nine Kristian Clarke pulled off a memorable win with a six over deep midwicket, sending his team to the quarterfinals. Sri Lanka had posted 242 for nine.

Afghanistan too advanced to the next stage with their second win in as many games. They were too good for the UAE, bowling them out for 105 after scoring 265 for six.

1️⃣2️⃣ needed from 6️⃣

1️⃣0️⃣ needed from 5️⃣

9️⃣ needed from 4️⃣

7️⃣ needed from 3️⃣

6️⃣ needed from 2️⃣

Win with a ball to spare.



The highlights of the game of the #U19CWC so far. pic.twitter.com/aCGSIzC7My — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 22, 2020

Ibrahim Zadran (87) top-scored with the bat while leggie Shafiqullah Ghafari picked up a five-wicket haul.

Pakistan were stretched by Zimbabwe but they managed to eke out a 38-run win in Potchefstroom. Mohammad Haris (81) top-scored as Pakistan put up 294 for nine. Zimbabwe fought hard courtesy Milton Shumba (58) and Wesley Madhevere (53) but faltered towards the end to be 256 all out.