Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan enter quarters

By Pti
New Zealand batsmen celebrate after scoring the winning run against Sri Lanka (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
New Zealand batsmen celebrate after scoring the winning run against Sri Lanka (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Bloemfontein, January 23: New Zealand knocked Sri Lanka out of the U-19 World Cup with a three-wicket win while Afghanistan joined them in the quarterfinals following a 160-run victory over United Arab Emirates in Bloemfontein on Wednesday (January 22).

Results | Points Table

Chasing 243, New Zealand needed six runs off the final two balls and number nine Kristian Clarke pulled off a memorable win with a six over deep midwicket, sending his team to the quarterfinals. Sri Lanka had posted 242 for nine.

Afghanistan too advanced to the next stage with their second win in as many games. They were too good for the UAE, bowling them out for 105 after scoring 265 for six.

Ibrahim Zadran (87) top-scored with the bat while leggie Shafiqullah Ghafari picked up a five-wicket haul.

Pakistan were stretched by Zimbabwe but they managed to eke out a 38-run win in Potchefstroom. Mohammad Haris (81) top-scored as Pakistan put up 294 for nine. Zimbabwe fought hard courtesy Milton Shumba (58) and Wesley Madhevere (53) but faltered towards the end to be 256 all out.

More U19 WORLD CUP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 0 - 2 BRN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 9:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue