ICC U19 T20 World Cup For Women: Full Schedule, India Time Table, Groups, Venues, IST Time

India are place in Group D along with SA, Scotland and UAE. 16 teams are participating in the competition, making it one of the biggest ever ICC events, with 41 matches being played across 15 days.

The 16 teams constituting of 11 full ICC members and five associate teams have been split into four groups.

Here’s groups, full schedule and IST Time.

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA.



Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe.

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, NZ, West Indies.

Group D: India, SA, UAE, Scotland.

2. Full schedule, IST Time, Venues



Date Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 January 14 AUS v BAN (1.30 pm IST) UAE v SCO (1.30pm IST) RSA v IND (5.15pm IST) SL v USA (5.15pm IST) January 15 PAK v RWA (1.30pm IST) WI v IRE (1.30pm IST) ENG v ZIM (5.15pm IST) NZ v INA (5.15pm IST) January 16 IND v UAE (1.30pm IST) SL v BAN (1.30pm IST) RSA v SCO (5.15pm IST) AUS v USA (5.15pm IST) January 17 NZ v IRE (1.30pm IST) ZIM v RWA (1.30pm IST) ENG v PAK (5.15pm IST) WI v INA (5.15pm IST) January 18 AUS v SL (1.30pm IST) BAN v USA (1.30pm IST) RSA v UAE (5.15pm IST) IND v SCO (5.15pm IST) January 19 IRE v INA (1.30pm IST) ENG v RWA (1.30pm IST) NZ v WI (5.15pm IST) ZIM v PAK (5.15pm IST) January 20 A4 v D4 (1.30pm IST) B4 v C4 (5.15pm IST) January 21 C3 v B1 (1.30pm IST) B3 v C1 (1.30pm IST) A1 v D2 (5.15pm IST) D1 v A2 (5.15pm IST) January 22 D1 v A3 (5.15pm IST) C2 v B3 (5.15pm IST) January 23 D3 v A2 (5.15pm IST) B2 v C3 (5.15pm IST) January 24 C1 v B2 (5.15pm IST) D2 v A3 (5.15pm IST) January 25 B1 v C2 (5.15pm IST) D3 v A1 (5.15pm IST) January 27 SEMIFINAL 1 (1.30pm IST) SEMIFINAL 2 (5.15pm IST) January 29: Final (5.15 PM IST)