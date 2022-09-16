Cricket
ICC U19 T20 World Cup For Women: Full Schedule, India Time Table, Groups, Venues, IST Time

By
ICC U19 T20 WC For Women: Full Schedule
ICC U19 T20 WC For Women: Full Schedule

Dubai, September 16: India will face South Africa in their opening match of the inaugural ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup for Women to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29, 2023.

India are place in Group D along with SA, Scotland and UAE. 16 teams are participating in the competition, making it one of the biggest ever ICC events, with 41 matches being played across 15 days.

The 16 teams constituting of 11 full ICC members and five associate teams have been split into four groups.

Here’s groups, full schedule and IST Time.

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA.


Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe.

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, NZ, West Indies.

Group D: India, SA, UAE, Scotland.

2. Full schedule, IST Time, Venues

Date

Match 1

Match 2

Match 3

Match 4

January 14

AUS v BAN (1.30 pm IST)

UAE v SCO (1.30pm IST)

RSA v IND (5.15pm IST)

SL v USA (5.15pm IST)

January 15

PAK v RWA (1.30pm IST)

WI v IRE (1.30pm IST)

ENG v ZIM (5.15pm IST)

NZ v INA (5.15pm IST)

January 16

IND v UAE (1.30pm IST)

SL v BAN (1.30pm IST)

RSA v SCO (5.15pm IST)

AUS v USA (5.15pm IST)

January 17

NZ v IRE (1.30pm IST)

ZIM v RWA (1.30pm IST)

ENG v PAK (5.15pm IST)

WI v INA (5.15pm IST)

January 18

AUS v SL (1.30pm IST)

BAN v USA (1.30pm IST)

RSA v UAE (5.15pm IST)

IND v SCO (5.15pm IST)

January 19

IRE v INA (1.30pm IST)

ENG v RWA (1.30pm IST)

NZ v WI (5.15pm IST)

ZIM v PAK (5.15pm IST)

January 20

A4 v D4 (1.30pm IST)

B4 v C4 (5.15pm IST)

January 21

C3 v B1 (1.30pm IST)

B3 v C1 (1.30pm IST)

A1 v D2 (5.15pm IST)

D1 v A2 (5.15pm IST)

January 22

D1 v A3 (5.15pm IST)

C2 v B3 (5.15pm IST)

January 23

D3 v A2 (5.15pm IST)

B2 v C3 (5.15pm IST)

January 24

C1 v B2 (5.15pm IST)

D2 v A3 (5.15pm IST)

January 25

B1 v C2 (5.15pm IST)

D3 v A1 (5.15pm IST)

January 27

SEMIFINAL 1 (1.30pm IST)

SEMIFINAL 2 (5.15pm IST)

January 29: Final (5.15 PM IST)
Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 15:53 [IST]
