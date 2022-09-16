ICC U19 T20 World Cup For Women: Full Schedule, India Time Table, Groups, Venues, IST Time

Dubai, September 16: India will face South Africa in their opening match of the inaugural ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup for Women to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29, 2023.
India are place in Group D along with SA, Scotland and UAE. 16 teams are participating in the competition, making it one of the biggest ever ICC events, with 41 matches being played across 15 days.
The 16 teams constituting of 11 full ICC members and five associate teams have been split into four groups.
Here’s groups, full schedule and IST Time.
Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA.
Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe.
Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, NZ, West Indies.
Group D: India, SA, UAE, Scotland.
2.
Full
schedule,
IST
Time,
Venues
|
Date
|
Match 1
|
Match 2
|
Match 3
|
Match 4
|
January 14
|
AUS v BAN (1.30 pm IST)
|
UAE v SCO (1.30pm IST)
|
RSA v IND (5.15pm IST)
|
SL v USA (5.15pm IST)
|
January 15
|
PAK v RWA (1.30pm IST)
|
WI v IRE (1.30pm IST)
|
ENG v ZIM (5.15pm IST)
|
NZ v INA (5.15pm IST)
|
January 16
|
IND v UAE (1.30pm IST)
|
SL v BAN (1.30pm IST)
|
RSA v SCO (5.15pm IST)
|
AUS v USA (5.15pm IST)
|
January 17
|
NZ v IRE (1.30pm IST)
|
ZIM v RWA (1.30pm IST)
|
ENG v PAK (5.15pm IST)
|
WI v INA (5.15pm IST)
|
January 18
|
AUS v SL (1.30pm IST)
|
BAN v USA (1.30pm IST)
|
RSA v UAE (5.15pm IST)
|
IND v SCO (5.15pm IST)
|
January 19
|
IRE v INA (1.30pm IST)
|
ENG v RWA (1.30pm IST)
|
NZ v WI (5.15pm IST)
|
ZIM v PAK (5.15pm IST)
|
January 20
|
A4 v D4 (1.30pm IST)
|
B4 v C4 (5.15pm IST)
|
January 21
|
C3 v B1 (1.30pm IST)
|
B3 v C1 (1.30pm IST)
|
A1 v D2 (5.15pm IST)
|
D1 v A2 (5.15pm IST)
|
January 22
|
D1 v A3 (5.15pm IST)
|
C2 v B3 (5.15pm IST)
|
January 23
|
D3 v A2 (5.15pm IST)
|
B2 v C3 (5.15pm IST)
|
January 24
|
C1 v B2 (5.15pm IST)
|
D2 v A3 (5.15pm IST)
|
January 25
|
B1 v C2 (5.15pm IST)
|
D3 v A1 (5.15pm IST)
|
January 27
|
SEMIFINAL 1 (1.30pm IST)
|
SEMIFINAL 2 (5.15pm IST)
|
January 29: Final (5.15 PM IST)
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.