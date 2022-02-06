ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Dewald Brevis to Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Top six batting performances

India U19 side defeated England by 4 wickets in the final to lift their record fifth title in the tournament. We have witnessed several great performances in the marquee event and we take a look at some of the best performers with the bat in the tournament.

Dewald Brevis (South Africa):

506 runs in six innings

Two centuries and three half-centuries

High score of 138

Average 84.33

Strike-rate 90.19

South Africa's Dewald Brevis, nicknamed 'Baby AB', was the standout candidate for Player of the Tournament and a worthy winner of the award.

The 18-year-old was utterly dominant with the bat in hand and could very easily have had four centuries to his name across six matches, falling just three runs short of a ton vs England and four runs shy against Ireland.

It wasn't just the volume of runs that Brevis scored that helped him stand out, but the manner in which he did so. He has all the shots in the book, but also displayed the composure to know when to go on the attack and when to rein himself back in.

Haseebullah Khan (Pakistan)

380 runs in six innings

Two centuries and one half-century

High score of 136

Average 76

Strike-rate 80.85

Pakistan's classy left-handed bookended his tournament with massive centuries.

He got his World Cup off to a terrific start with an imperious 135 against Zimbabwe in the group stage, before slightly dropping off for the next three matches.

But Khan showed that his phenomenal start to the campaign was no fluke, top-scoring in a run-chase against Bangladesh with 79 and then finishing his tournament in style.

The wicketkeeper-batter's 136 against Sri Lanka was overshadowed by his captain's fireworks at the other end but was an innings dripping with quality.

Tom Prest (England)

292 runs in six innings

One century and one half-century

High score of 154*

Average 58.40

Strike-rate 102.45

England's captain already has some big-game experience for his county under his belt and showed why he's tipped for great things with one of the biggest individual scores of the tournament.

His unbeaten 154* against the UAE was a sumptuous innings, coming just two days after he'd stroked 93 against Canada.

Prest will depart the tournament with a few regrets about not contributing with the bat in the final, but over the course of England's campaign, he played a big part in helping them to the final, chipping in with five wickets along the way too and bowling in all six matches.

Teague Wyllie (Australia)

278 runs in six innings

One century and two half-centuries

High score of 101*

Average 69.50

Strike-rate 73.15

Australia's star opener enjoyed an outstanding group stage, scoring an unbeaten 86 to get his campaign off to a flying start in the win over West Indies.

The fluent right-hander confirmed his quality with a brilliant 101* against Scotland to help send his side through into the Super League knockout stage.

Wyllie played a big role in the quarter-final win over Pakistan too, scoring a sprightly 71 at the top of the order.

But he couldn't quite keep that spectacular momentum going, missing out on significant scores against India in the semi-final and against Afghanistan in the third-place playoff.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (India)

278 runs in six innings

One century and one half-century

High score of 144

Average 46.33

Strike-rate 89.38

When a player is young even for U19 level you know he's a real talent, and that is the case with India's 16-year-old opener Raghuvanshi.

The youngster from Delhi has a lot of developing still to do, but on the evidence of this campaign he could be ready now.

With a number of the leading players in the squad ruled out of parts of the group stage due to Covid-19, Raghuvanshi stepped up, hitting 79 against Ireland and a wonderful 144 against Uganda.

His 44 against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals just further highlighted why Raghuvanshi is a player to keep an eye on in the coming years.

Brian Benett (Zimbabwe)

273 runs in six innings

Three half-centuries

High score of 83

Average 45.50

Strike-rate 84.52

The Bennett brothers were the success story for Zimbabwe at the tournament, with David and Brian both excelling.

It was Brian who out-scored his twin, racking up 273 runs across his six matches and scoring significantly right throughout the tournament.

His 83 against Pakistan and 62 against West Indies were particularly encouraging, and Bennett will have his eye on full Zimbabwe honours before too long, as will his brother.

