ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India hammer Uganda to top group, face Bangladesh in quarters

The victory on Saturday (January 22) was India's largest win in tournament history.

The Hrishikesh Kanitkar-coached side thus ended the league stage with three wins in as many games, having earlier thrashed South Africa U19 (by 45 runs) and Ireland U19 (by 174 runs).

Put into bat at the picturesque Brian Lara stadium, India colts first rode on hundreds from Bawa (162 not out off 108 balls) and opener Raghuvanshi (144 off 120 balls) to post a mammoth 405/5, the highest total in this edition.

They then bundled out the opposition for a meager 79 in 19.4 overs to eke out an easy win in a lop-sided affair.

India play their quarterfinals against Bangladesh on January 29, allowing their COVID-19 infected players including skipper Yash Dhull enough time to recover.

Raghuvanshi and Bawa shared 206 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from Uganda.

It was raining boundaries and sixes as Raghuvanshi hit 22 fours and four sixes, while Bawa, who came in at number four, decorated his innings with 14 fours and as many as eight hits over the fence.

After Raghuvanshi's departure in the 38th over, Bawa continued with his attacking instinct and clobbered the Uganda bowlers to all parts of the ground.

It was a one-way traffic as the Uganda bowlers had no answers to the Indian onslaught and for the East African side. Skipper Pascal Murungi picked up three wickets for 72 runs, even as all others were brutally taken to task.

Courtesy the hitting, India recorded their second highest score in the history of U-19 World Cup.

For the record, India's highest score in the competition remains the 425 for three set against Scotland in 2004, while Australia hold the world record score of 480 for six against Kenya in 2002.

Bawa's unbeaten 162 is now the highest individual score by an Indian in the U19 World Cup as he surpassed flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 155 against Scotland in 2004.

Chasing an insurmountable 406, Uganda were teetering at 17/3 as one-down wicket-keeper Cyrus Kakuru (0), Brian Asaba (5) and Ronald Lutayaa (5) fell cheaply inside first four overs after opener Issac Ategeka (0) was retired out.

While in-form pacer Rajvadhan Hangargekar (2/8) accounted for Kakuru's and Asaba's wickets, right-arm medium pacer Vasu Vats (1/18) removed Lutayaa, who was caught by Nishant Sindhu.

Stand-in-skipper Sindhu (4/19), himself a left-arm spinner, then castled Ronald Opio (11), to take his first, as Uganda lost their fourth wicket for 46.

Rival skipper Murungi (34 off 45 balls; 7x4) only delayed the inevitable as the writing on the wall was clear for Uganda, who always had an uphill task.

Brief Scores: India U19 405 for 5 in 50 overs (Raj Bawa 162 not out, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 144; Pascal Murungi 3/72) beat Uganda U19 79 in 19.4 overs (Pascal Murungi 34; Nishant Sindhu 4/19, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2/8) by 326 runs.

Bangladesh advance to quarterfinals

Defending champions Bangladesh triumphed in a winner-takes-all game as they beat the UAE by nine wickets via the D/L method in a rain-interrupted match to reach the quarterfinals of the U-19 World Cup.

Bangladesh's bowlers worked in tandem to restrict the United Arab Emirates to 148. The defending champions then overhauled the target with 61 balls to spare on Saturday. Put in to bat, the UAE slipped to eight for two inside three overs.

Dhruv Parashar and captain Alishan Sharafu then combined to steady the ship for the UAE putting on 44 runs for the third wicket. Punya Mehra then top-scored with 43 but could not find a partner to stay with him as the final seven wickets fell for 98 runs.

Ripon Mondol returned Bangladesh's best figures taking 3-31, with three other bowlers also coming away with dismissals.

Chasing 148, Bangladesh made a commanding start reaching 86 before losing their first wicket. Hossain had added 37 runs, with fellow opener Mahfijul Islam putting on 45 runs before the players were taken off the field due to rain.

Mahfijul was able to reach his half-century as the teams emerged with a new target of 107, the opener eventually reaching 64 not out, as Prantik Nawrose Nabil joined him in the middle as they sealed the victory and safe passage to the knockout stages.

Bangladesh will be hoping for a repeat of the final last time out when they face India in the quarterfinal on January 29.

Afghanistan edge out Zimbabwe to progress

In another match, skipper Suliman Safi's century helped Afghanistan to a 109-run victory over Zimbabwe in the final game of Group C to earn a quarterfinal tie with Sri Lanka.

The Afghanistan captain put on 111 from 118 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes, to move Afghanistan to 261 for six as he was dismissed on the final ball of the innings. The Afghan bowlers led by spinner Nangeyalia Khan (4/30) bowled out Zimbabwe for 152 in 36.4 overs.

Alex Falao was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he took three for 54 from his ten overs to move on to eight wickets for the tournament so far.

In reply in Diego Martin, Zimbabwe opener Matthew Welch led the charge with Steven Saul contributing nine to the score before being given out leg before wicket to leave his side on one for 49.

After Welch's fell having made 53 from 61 balls, no one else was able to continue the run-scoring going as the required run-rate climbed above a run and ball and wickets kept tumbling.