ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, India Fixtures, Venues, Grouping details

India will open their campaign against South Africa in January 15, 2022 at Guyana, but the tournament will kick off with a match between West Indies and Australia on January 14, 2022 at the same venue.

This is the 14th edition of the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and the event will showcases the future stars of the game.

It will see 16 teams travelling to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches January 14 to February 5 across four host countries.

Here’s then full schedule, India’s schedule, venues and grouping details.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Groupings:

Group A – Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B – India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C – Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D – Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Venues:

St Kitts and Nevis – Warner Park, Conaree, (Sandy Point – Warm-up match venue only)

Guyana – Guyana National Stadium, (Everest – Warm-up match venue only)

Trinidad and Tobago – Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Queens Park Oval, Diego Martin

Antigua and Barbuda – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Coolidge Cricket Ground

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup match schedule:

January 14: West Indies v Australia, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana.

January 15: Canada v UAE, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis

Ireland v Uganda, Everest Cricket Club, Guyana.

Pakistan v PNG, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago.

January 16: Bangladesh v England, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis.

Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago.

January 17: West Indies v Scotland, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis.

Australia v Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis.

January 18: England v Canada, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis.

South Africa v Uganda, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago.

Afghanistan v PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago.

January 19: Australia v Scotland, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis.

January 20: England v UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis.

Bangladesh v Canada, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis.

Pakistan v Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

Zimbabwe v PNG, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad and Tobago.

January 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Conaree Cricket Center, St Kitts and Nevis.

South Africa v Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

January 22: Bangladesh v UAE, Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis.

Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago.

Plate and Super League fixtures take place between January 25 and February 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda and Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Queens Park Oval and Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago.

February 1: Semifinal, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda.

February 2: Semifinal, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda.

February 5: Final, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda.

ICC U19 World Cup, India’s Schedule

January 15: India v South Africa, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

January 19: India v Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

January 22: India v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.