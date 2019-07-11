Cricket

ICC WC 2019: India missed these four cricketers badly

How India would have benefitted had these four players in the ICC WC 2019
How India would have benefitted had these four players in the ICC WC 2019

Manchester, July 11: India have crashed out of the ICC World Cup 2019 after an 18-run defeat against New Zealand at Old Trafford here on Wednesday (July 10). A slightly better selection of personnel might have helped Virat Kohli and Co, all the way in the quadrennial big bash. MyKhel takes a look at some players who could have done better in England.

1. Ajinkya Rahane

1. Ajinkya Rahane

The middle-order batsman never got a look into India's ODI set up after the tour of South Africa in 2018. A technically gifted batsman, Rahane would have been immensely useful in English conditions against bowlers like Trent Boult. He has been playing County cricket in England but the management chose to overlook him when Vijay Shankar, who batted at No 4, was ruled out with an injury.

2. R Ashwin

2. R Ashwin

Ashwin has been India's best spinner in Test cricket over the last 3 three years and has not done badly in white ball cricket too. But the off-spinner never played in India colours since the 2017 Champions Trophy as wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were preferred to him. Ashwin would have been an worthy addition to the side because of his experience and his effectiveness against the left-handers.

3. Shreyas Iyer

3. Shreyas Iyer

He has played a few ODIs for India but never really got the long rope. A giant scoring batsman for Mumbai in domestic cricket and captain of Delhi Daredevils in IPL, is technically correct and has a temperament to match with. However, Shreyas too was ignored even when two spots were opened up because of injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar. The managment opted to rope in Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agrwal.

4. Ambati Rayudu

4. Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu was annointed by Virat Kohli as India's No 4 till the World Cup. But he was dropped after the away series against New Zealand and never really got a look-in again. Vijay Shankar was preferred over him because of the perceived 3D ability. Rayudu was in the standby list along with Rishabh Pant but he was overlooked for Mayank Agarwal when Shankar was ruled out. A disappointed Rayudu soon announced retirement from all forms of cricket. There is no gainsaying, but he could have been a worthy option at No 4 in English conditions because of his proficency at equal measure against spin and pace.

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
