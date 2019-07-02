ICC WC 2019: India vs Bangladesh: Game changers: Six players to watch out for

INDIA: 1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit has gone past 400 runs in this World Cup and has led India's batting from the front. He has made three hundreds and two fifties from seven matches and would be eager to come up with a match defining knock against Bangladesh and help Indai reach semis.

2. Hardik Pandya

Pandya has begun to bowl his full quota of 10 overs and seems to be quite comfortable as a floater in the batting line-up. If he can chip in with a couple of wickets and one of those quick knocks, India can be on the right side of the result.

3. Mohammed Shami

With 13 wickets from three games, Shami has left his huge imprint for India in the tournament. He will be keen to continue in the same vein and rock the Bangladesh boat.

BANGLADESH: 1: Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib has emerged the top all-rounder of this World Cup, chipping in with both bat and ball. He will be eyeing a decisive effort against India.

2. Rubel Hossain

The pacer can do some damage if he gets his act right and he has a good record against Virat Kohli and that would make for an interesting dual. His wickettaking ability could hurt India.

3. Soumya Sarkar

The technically sound, Soumya would be important in Bangladesh's scheme of things to counter India's new ball duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. His soldity and ability to produce sizebale knocks is important for them.