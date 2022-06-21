ICC women's ODI rankings: Smriti Mandhana remains static on 8th position, Laura Wolvaardt jumps to fourth

Veteran India seamer Jhulan Goswami lost a spot in the bowler's list. Goswami will be missing the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka as well which might result in a further dip in her rankings. In the all-rounder's list, another Indian Deepti Sharma remained static in the seventh position.

The 25-year-old Mandhana, who has scored 411 runs in ODIs this year from nine matches, including a century against the West Indies at the World Cup earlier this year, is the lone Indian in the top 10 of the batting chart which is headed by Australian Alyssa Healy followed by England's Natalie Sciver.

Goswami, on the other hand, slipped one spot to number six in the bowler's rankings. The 39-year-old has played nine ODI games this year and has scalped 12 wickets so far. Goswami lost her position to Proteas pacer Ayabonga Khaka after her brilliant performance in South Africa's ODI series sweep against Ireland.

South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt and captain Sune Luus have advanced in the rankings after fine contributions with the bat in the final match of their ICC Women's Championship series against Ireland.

Wolvaardt, who became No. 1 in March this year during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, is up one place to fourth position after scoring 89 runs in the third ODI in Dublin. Luus, who top-scored with 93 in that match, is up two places to a career-best 21st position in the list.

Meanwhile, SA fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has achieved a career-best 755 rating points after a Player of the Series effort of 11 wickets against Ireland. Ismail though remains in second position, which is her career-best, and is 16 points adrift of England spinner Ecclestone.