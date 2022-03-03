ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Squad, Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Live Streaming & TV Channel Info

The multi-nation showpiece event will see eight teams locking horns in the round-robin format in New Zealand. India, New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and debutants Bangladesh are the teams participating in the twelfth edition of the ODI tournament.

Team India - who were the runners up in the previous edition held in England in 2017 - came tantalisingly close to winning their maiden title but a batting collapse in the final denied the Women In Blue an opportunity to create history.

Five years later, Raj - the leading run-getter in the format - would be aiming for an impressive show and better finish Down Under but the path will be a tad tough for coach Ramesh Powar's side.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Captains of all 8 teams, Format, Venues: All you need to know

Earlier last month, India were staring at a demoralising 5-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand but thanks to Smriti Mandhana's exploits turned things around by winning the final match of the series while also emerging victorious in their warm-up games.

While veteran Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami continue to play pivotal roles in the team, young Richa Ghosh has shone in the recent series. Star opener Smriti Mandhana is also in good nick while the talismanic Harmanpreet Kaur, considered a big-event player, has also found her groove and is expected to set the stage ablaze.

ICC Women’s World Cup Winners List: Full List of Women's ODI Cricket World Cup Winners & Runners Up Year Wise

India Squad:

Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Here are the fixtures and venues of India's match:

March 6 (Sunday) Pakistan vs India at Mount Maunganui at 6:30 AM (IST)

March 10 (Thursday) New Zealand vs India at Hamilton at 6:30 AM (IST)

March 12 (Saturday) West Indies vs India at Hamilton at 6:30 AM (IST)

March 16 (Wednesday) England vs India at Mount Maunganui at 6:30 AM (IST)

March 19 (Saturday) India vs Australia at Auckland at 6:30 AM (IST)

March 22 (Tuesday) India vs Bangladesh at Hamilton at 6:30 AM (IST)

March 27 (Sunday) India vs South Africa at Christchurch at 6:30 AM (IST)

TV Channels:

Star Sports Network - Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming:

Disney + HotStar