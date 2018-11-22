ICC Women's World T20: India vs England, Semifinal: Preview, when and where to watch, key stats

1. Team talk - India

India seem to have shed their skin in the last six months. Doubts about their chances in this competition arose when they lost twice to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, but since then they have found a winning habit and formula, one with a heavy dose of spin. Under the new coach Ramesh Powar, they have now won eight T20Is in a row - their best ever run - and carry critical momentum into the game, having just beaten Australia. Their biggest worry, perhaps, will be the law of average.

2. Team talk - England

England were unchallenged and their middle-order undercooked going into their last group match, but that changed as they were beaten in a thriller by the Windies. They have bet heavily on their spinners in this tournament, but it has been their pace bowlers who have won them critical moments in the group games, in conducive conditions in St Lucia. The challenge now for Heather Knight's side will be to replicate that at a different venue, against opposition who play spin well. And England too need to play Indian spinners well.

3. News from India camp

"I think it plays a huge impact on our team and I think we look forward to it, but are not carried away by it, and we will try to do even better in the semifinals," Jemimah Rodrigues

4. News from England camp

"To have a tight game like that and to see how we fought, how we stayed in the game, how we scrapped, that's what the team is about," said Heather Knight. "And that's all I can ask for the girls. It's really pleasing obviously, going into the semi-final."

5. Telecast

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 5.30 AM onwards (Friday) and will be streamed on HotStar as well. MyKhel will offer a comprehensive report and other stories pertaining to the match.

6. Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.