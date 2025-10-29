Cricket ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Will There Be A Reserve Day If England vs South Africa Match Gets Washed Out? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 14:01 [IST]

England vs South Africa: The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set for a thrilling semifinal showdown as England face South Africa on Wednesday at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. However, with persistent rain affecting several matches throughout the tournament, weather once again threatens to play spoilsport in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the competition.

Fans have been left wondering what happens if the rain interrupts or washes out the crucial semifinal clash. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has laid out specific playing conditions to deal with such scenarios.

According to section 13.6 of the ICC's official tournament regulations, both semifinals and the final have been allotted reserve days. This means that if play cannot be completed on the scheduled day due to rain or other interruptions, the match will continue from the exact point it stopped on the following day.

The rule emphasizes that all possible efforts will be made to complete the match on the original day, even if it means reducing the number of overs to the minimum required for a result. Only when it becomes impossible to bowl the minimum overs - 20 per side in the case of an ODI - will the match move to the reserve day.

Furthermore, if play begins on the scheduled day but cannot be completed, the game will resume on the reserve day from where it was left off, with the same playing conditions and score continuing.

But what if the rain refuses to relent even on the reserve day? In that case, the ICC's rules are clear - the team that finished higher in the league stage standings will automatically qualify for the final.

Given the standings at the end of the league phase, England, who secured second place, would advance to the title clash if the semifinal ends without a result, while South Africa would be eliminated.

With rain hovering over Guwahati, both teams will be hoping for clear skies and a full contest that decides the finalist purely on performance rather than weather.