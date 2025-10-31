PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Derby on TV and Online?

Cricket ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Can India Do an Encore Against South Africa Like the Men’s Team in Final? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 18:03 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: While the India women's cricket team's thrilling semi-final victory over Australia women's cricket team turned heads, there are clear warning signs heading into the final against South Africa women's cricket team. Yes, Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 (134) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 (88) helped India accomplish the highest chase in Women's ODIs - but beneath the joy lies a need for sharper execution.

Chasing 339, India did what many thought impossible, rewriting the record books and storming into the final. Rodrigues anchored the innings with measured aggression, Harmanpreet supplied the firepower and key contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh and especially Amanjot Kaur's late surge ensured the target was accomplished with nine balls to spare.

Yet, that win mustn't mask the underlying issues - particularly with the bowling and fielding. In the powerplay and death overs, India's attack lacked sting; Australia amassed 338 thanks to 119 (93) from Phoebe Litchfield, 77 (88) from Ellyse Perry, and 63 (45) by Ashleigh Gardner. Only young spinner Shree Charani (2/49) offered credible resistance. Deepti's two wickets came at the cost of 73 runs. Ground fielding and catching also suffered lapses. The hosts dropped 2 catches, missed 1 stumping and gave away 8 runs via overthrows.

Contrast this with the men's team's performance in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final, where India's off-the-ball excellence proved match-defining. Against South Africa's formidable chase, India kept up relentless pressure, fielded superbly and held their nerve. The moment that swung the match? Suryakumar Yadav's sensational boundary catch to dismiss David Miller - "the moment" of the final and turned the match in India's favour.

For the women's team to emulate that masterpiece, they need more than batting fireworks. The final against South Africa demands bowlers who can execute plans in crunch overs, fielders who are razor-sharp and a unity of discipline. South Africa are no push-over; India must ensure that their dominance with the bat is backed up by defence and pressure from ball one.

Rodrigues' heroics will live long in memory - but great knocks win matches; comprehensive team performances win trophies. If India want to mirror the men's team's benchmark, they'll need to fix the finer margins and come out with an all-round display in the final.