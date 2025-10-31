English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Can India Do an Encore Against South Africa Like the Men’s Team in Final?

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: While the India women's cricket team's thrilling semi-final victory over Australia women's cricket team turned heads, there are clear warning signs heading into the final against South Africa women's cricket team. Yes, Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 (134) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 (88) helped India accomplish the highest chase in Women's ODIs - but beneath the joy lies a need for sharper execution.

Chasing 339, India did what many thought impossible, rewriting the record books and storming into the final. Rodrigues anchored the innings with measured aggression, Harmanpreet supplied the firepower and key contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh and especially Amanjot Kaur's late surge ensured the target was accomplished with nine balls to spare.

ICC Women s World Cup 2025
Jemimah Rodrigues with teammates celebrates after winning in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. Photo: BCCI Women- X

Yet, that win mustn't mask the underlying issues - particularly with the bowling and fielding. In the powerplay and death overs, India's attack lacked sting; Australia amassed 338 thanks to 119 (93) from Phoebe Litchfield, 77 (88) from Ellyse Perry, and 63 (45) by Ashleigh Gardner. Only young spinner Shree Charani (2/49) offered credible resistance. Deepti's two wickets came at the cost of 73 runs. Ground fielding and catching also suffered lapses. The hosts dropped 2 catches, missed 1 stumping and gave away 8 runs via overthrows.

Contrast this with the men's team's performance in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final, where India's off-the-ball excellence proved match-defining. Against South Africa's formidable chase, India kept up relentless pressure, fielded superbly and held their nerve. The moment that swung the match? Suryakumar Yadav's sensational boundary catch to dismiss David Miller - "the moment" of the final and turned the match in India's favour.

For the women's team to emulate that masterpiece, they need more than batting fireworks. The final against South Africa demands bowlers who can execute plans in crunch overs, fielders who are razor-sharp and a unity of discipline. South Africa are no push-over; India must ensure that their dominance with the bat is backed up by defence and pressure from ball one.

Rodrigues' heroics will live long in memory - but great knocks win matches; comprehensive team performances win trophies. If India want to mirror the men's team's benchmark, they'll need to fix the finer margins and come out with an all-round display in the final.

Story first published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 18:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out