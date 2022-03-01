ICC Women’s World Cup Records and Stats: Most Wins, Runs, Wickets, Hundreds, Highest & Lowest Totals

Previous winners New Zealand, Australia, England will be joined by India, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies and tournament debutants Bangladesh in the fight for the crown of champions.

Since it's inception in 1973, 11 World Cups have been held so far with Australia winning it for record six times followed by current holders England winning the title four times and New Zealand winning it once when they hosted the tournament in 2000.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, Schedule, Venues, Time in IST, Telecast & Live Streaming Details in India

India, who came close twice, will hope to go all the way this year. So, will the other teams that will be part of the grand stage. The 2022 edition starts on March 4 and will conclude with the final on April 3.

While 8 teams will aim for the trophy, some players are also approaching some milestones. But who hold the records so far? Who has registered the highest total? Who has the most wins?

Over the years, we have witnessed some records tumble at the show-piece event. Here we take a look at some records and stats ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022:

Most World Cup Wins: Australia - 6

Most Wins: Australia - 70 wins in 84 matches (11 World Cup tournaments)

Most Runners Up Finish: 3 - England and New Zealand (11 World Cup tournaments)

Most Defeats: Netherlands - 24 losses in 26 matches (4 World Cup appearances)

Most World Cup Appearances: Debbie Hockley - 45 Matches (5 World Cup appearances from 1982-2000)

Most Runs: Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) - 1501 runs in 45 Matches from 1982-2000)

Highest Individual Score: Belinda Clark (Australia) - 229 Not Out vs Denmark in 1997

Most Runs In A Tournament: Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) - 456 runs from 7 Matches in 1997

Most Hundreds: 4 - Charlotte Edwards (England) in 30 Matches from 1997-2013 and Janette Brittin (England) in 36 Matches from 1982-1997

Most Fifties: Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) - 10 in 45 Matches from 1982-2000)

Highest Partnership: 275 - Tammy Beaumont & Sarah Taylor (England) vs South Africa in 2017

Most Wickets: Lyn Fullston (Australia) - 39 wickets in 20 Matches (2 World Cup appearances in 1982 & 1988)

Best Bowling Figures In An Innings: Jackie Lord (New Zealand) - 6 for 10 vs India in 1982

Most Wickets In A Tournament: Lyn Fullston (Australia) - 23 wickets from 12 Matches in 1982

Most Five-Wicket Hauls: Anna Shrubsole (England) - 2 in 15 Matches from 2009-2017

Most Dismissals (Wicketkeeper): Jane Smit (England) 40 dismissals in 29 Matches from 1993-2005

Most Dismissals (Wicketkeeper) In A Tournament: Fowzieh Khalili - 20 catches from 10 matches in 1982

Most Catches (Fielder): Janette Brittin (England) - 19 catches in 36 Matches from 1982-1997

Most Catches (Fielder) In A Tournament: Amy Satterthwaite - 8 catches in 6 matches in 2017

Highest Total: Australia - 412/3 (vs Denmark) in 1997

Lowest Total: Pakistan - 27 All Out (vs Australia) in 1997

Largest Victory Margin: 368 runs - Austalia (412/3) beat Denmark (49 All Out) in 1997