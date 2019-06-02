Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Amla could be be fit for India clash

By Pti
amla

London, June 2: Veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla, who was hit on his helmet grille in the World Cup opener, is expected to regain full fitness for the team's third game against India in Southampton on Wednesday.

CWC 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule

Amla missed the game against Bangladesh here on Sunday after suffering the blow against England on Thursday. He missed a sharp bouncer from Jofra Archer that thudded into his helmet grille, forcing him to leave the field.

Amla did return to bat in South Africa's chase but had not fully recovered from the impact. His team eventually lost the game by 104 runs.

"Hashim hasn't fully recovered from the blow sustained to the helmet during the match against England on Thursday and is not available for selection for the match today," said team manager Mohammed Moosajee.

"With the quick turnaround between the two matches, he is being rested as a precaution, based on our post-match re-assessment."

However, the team management is hopeful of Amla's return for the India game. "We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery to be available for selection for our next match against India," added Moosajee.

More HASHIM AMLA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 5 - June 2 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue